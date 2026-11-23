Gerard Couzens 23/11/2026 Actualizado a las 20:24h.

A British man charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a schoolgirl has gone on trial in Mallorca.

The 40-year-old, a registered lawyer working as a tax adviser on the island, was warned he faces a ten-year prison sentence if convicted ahead of the hearing in the capital Palma which is scheduled to last for two days.

Public prosecutors have accused him of touching his alleged victim’s private parts on several occasions after getting into her bed or interrupting her showers.

They say the sexual abuse happened “on numerous occasions” between 2012 and 2016 when she was aged five to nine.

The alleged victim has experienced “a situation of chronic stress over time” according to a two-page prosecution indictment submitted to the courts.

Her relationships with other people are said to have been affected and she has been admitted to hospital several times after repeated suicide attempts.

The man indicted by public prosecutors has been charged with two crimes, one of continuous sexual abuse and another of sexual assault.

The second charge relates to a specific incident in 2016 when the accused allegedly entered a bathroom where the girl had been showering and dried her with a towel before leaving her “lying on the floor” after allegedly committing an act of sexual violence towards her.

A woman believed to be the girl’s mother is scheduled to testify along with police and forensic experts.

As well as a ten-year prison sentence and decade-long restraining order preventing him from contacting or going near the young woman if convicted as charged, public prosecutors have said they want the Brit to pay her compensation totalling 30,000 euros.

The trial is taking place at the Audiencia Provincial Court in Palma.

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