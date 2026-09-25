Madrid regional government president says 87-year-old Maricarmen's eviction was 'in accordance with the law'

President of the Madrid regional government Isabel Díaz Ayuso stated on Thursday that the eviction of 87-year-old Madrid resident Maricarmen from her home ... in the Retiro district, where she had lived for 70 years, was "in accorance with the law".

Ayuso accused Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the central government, which, she said, had introduced the law, of inciting "riots" against her in the streets.

"Yesterday saw one of the 25,500 evictions that happen in Spain every year, carried out by the National Police, who the government manages. By court order and for no other reason. It is not our decision, but rather the enforcement of a law that this government and its coalition partners have had eight years to amend," Ayuso said at a forum organised by the Círculo de Empresarios.

In her statement, Ayuso said that, over the past eight years, the government has promised 184,000 homes but has not "built a single one". Instead, it has, she said, introduced an "absurd" housing law which is doing nothing but causing prices to "continue soaring".

Ayuso stated that the housing sales and rental markets "are being adversely affected", clearly causing "enormous damage to the economy, as well as to talent and, in particular, to young people".

"Furthermore, the highest number of evictions is taking place in Catalonia, Andalucía, Valencia and, some way behind, Madrid. Just look at the inconsistency. For every eviction in Madrid, there are five in the Catalonia of (Salvador) Illa and Sánchez, who, incidentally, are buying people's support, failing to deliver later," Ayuso said.

After around 10,000 people gathered on Wednesday outside Maricarmen's building, which the regional government had purchased, Ayuso criticised Sánchez for attending a UN meeting to "encourage the burning of streets, which is the most dangerous and harmful thing for everyone's prosperity".

"These protests have been getting more violent since the start of September. That is why we want to warn the people of Madrid and all those who work, study, live or run businesses in the region about what they will have to endure," she stated.

Ayuso stated that Sánchez is trying to target, "dehumanise and harass" her by creating a "stifling atmosphere of tension", which seeks to "undermine everyone's efforts" and which particularly affects businesses in their day-to-day operations.

"This climate does not encourage investment (...) and is the main reason why many businesses would gladly move to other places to bring prosperity," Ayuso said.

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