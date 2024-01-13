'96-hour mini-summer': Mercury soars in Spain with temperatures up to 32C until Monday

Isabel Méndez Malaga Saturday, 13 January 2024, 18:47 Compartir Copiar enlace

Coats, jumpers and gloves can be left behind at home, at least for this weekend, in Spain. Because what has been christened (because of its duration) as the '96-hour mini-summer' is here, and temperatures are forecast to soar until Monday.

In fact, in some areas of the country it will reach 32C and, in general, values will be recorded that are «very unusual for the time of year in almost all of Spain, but especially in the Mediterranean area», said Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo.

Andalucía and the Levante area is where the hottest temperatures are expected, and Del Campo pointed out that in Valencia, for example, «it has never reached 30C in the first fortnight of January since 1869», which demonstrates the exceptional nature of this situation.

The Aemet spokesperson expects that the days with the «most extreme» values of this warm spell will be today (Saturday) and Monday, when temperatures will exceed 20C in most of the mainland, except in northwest and mountain areas. Temperatures will exceed 25C in the Ebro valley, the Valencian Community, and the region of Murcia, southern Castile-La Mancha and Andalucía. These are, he explained, maximum temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees above normal for this time of year and even between 10 and 15C in areas in the southeast.

The weekend will be sunny and warm in most parts of Spain

Del Campo, specified that during this episode of heat only in Galicia, Cantabria and the Pyrenees will a series of frontal systems bring abundant cloudiness from which weak rain will fall in the west of Galicia, which on Saturday afternoon will intensify and spread to the rest of these areas.

The meteorologist stressed that in the rest of the country there will be little cloudy or clear skies, but with low morning clouds on the Atlantic side and added that the most significant thing will be the temperatures, which will rise throughout the weekend, except on Sunday, when they will fall in the Balearic Islands and the Levante peninsular.

As for the wind, del Campo said that the trade winds will predominate in the Canary Islands, while they will blow from the west in the rest of the country and will be strong on the northwest coast of the mainland. He said that very strong gusts are expected in the north of Galicia and the west of Asturias, as well as in areas of the eastern third of the mainland, especially on Saturday. On Sunday the wind will die down, except in the northwest.

Sunday will also be sunny and temperatures will rise again, except on the shores of the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands, where they may even drop by three or four degrees compared to Saturday.

And next week?

Looking ahead to next week, the Aemet spokesperson expects a similar weather pattern, i.e. stable and dry weather except in the extreme north of the Spanish mainland, where the influence of frontal systems will continue, leaving abundant cloudiness and rainfall that will be especially heavy and frequent in the west of Galicia.

On Monday, the weather will remain stable in general, but a front will affect the northwest of the mainland, where there will be precipitation, especially in Galicia, and in the Cantabrian and Pyrenees regions, where there could be snow above 1,500 or 1,600 metres.

During the day, with mainly clear skies, there will be a notable drop in temperatures in the northwest where, in fact, in areas of Lugo may fall between 6 to 8 degrees. In the rest of Spain they will fall, but more moderately. However, in the eastern third of the mainland they will rise again and will exceed 30C in Murcia, Valencia and the south of Andalusia, as well as in Zaragoza.

Maximum temperatures in the Mediterranean regions will be 10 to 15C above normal for the season.

Changes on Tuesday

On Tuesday there will be a generalised drop in temperatures, somewhat more marked in the northeast quadrant where they will fall by up to 8 or 10C compared to Monday, which does not mean that it will be cold, but rather that they will be somewhat more normal for the season in the northern half of the country.

This drop will be transitory, because on Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will rise again to very high for the season throughout the mainland, between 5 and 10C above normal temperatures for the season throughout Spain.

In contrast, nighttime temperatures will not be as high and could even be below 5C, so that the temperature difference from day to night will exceed 20 or even 25C in central and southern areas.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday there will be hardly any rain in Spain, except in Galicia and other isolated points in the extreme north of the mainland, while on Friday there could be Atlantic storms that will bring rain, especially in the northwest, and the thermometers will return to normal values for the season.

In any case, Del Campo added that the day with the most stable weather will be Wednesday, when neither rain nor cloudiness is expected throughout Spain.

Possible rainfall

The change of trend could come on Thursday when instability will increase and, in the afternoon, several frontal systems will begin to move in, bringing rain to the northwest quadrant of the mainland.

Beyond this period, Del Campo sees it possible that next weekend the frontal systems and rainfall will end up affecting the entire northwestern half of the country and again the heaviest rainfall is expected in the west of Galicia, although he does not rule out that it could reach the rest of the mainland although it will be less likely the further southeast and in the Balearic Islands.

As for the Canary Islands, the Aemet spokesperson does not rule out some light rain in the north of the islands this weekend and indicated that temperatures may also exceed 32C in the south of Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and winds will be mild. From Monday onwards, the trade winds will return and temperatures will drop, but the weather will be generally stable.