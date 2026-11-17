Barcelona will be the global epicentre of diversity and LGBTQ+ rights in 2030. The Catalan capital has been chosen to host WorldPride 2030, having beaten ... Bangkok (Thailand) in the vote held by InterPride, the international organisation that brings together Pride organisations from around the world.

The news emerged after Pride Barcelona announced the decision on its social media channels: "We've done it: Barcelona will host WorldPride 2030". The selection represents international recognition for a city that has championed its long history of defending the rights of the community and its role as a leading light in the LGBTQ+ movement.

Barcelona had been preparing its bid to host this international event for over two years. More than 40 LGBTQ+ organisations and various institutions, including Barcelona city council, the regional government of Catalonia and the Ministry of Equality, backed Barcelona's candidacy.

The bid was submitted under the slogan 'Let's Think, Let's Answer, Let's Change'. The project aims to turn WorldPride into an international forum for reflection and the defence of human rights, particularly at a time when we see a rise in hate speech and setbacks in the fight for equality in various parts of the world.

The year holds historical significance for Spain, as it will mark 25 years since the country legalised same-sex marriage. Furthermore, it will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the legalisation of the Front d’Alliberament Gai de Catalunya (FAGC), one of the pioneering organisations of the movement in Spain.

Barcelona wishes to use these commemorations to reflect on the progress made, honour the legacy of activism and highlight the challenges the community is still facing.

WorldPride happens every two years in a different city and brings together hundreds of thousands of people in demonstrations, parades, cultural activities, festivals and international gatherings.

In 2030, Barcelona aims to go beyond a festive celebration and incorporate a political and social dimension, with an international summit focusing on human rights and the situation of LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

The host of WorldPride this year was Amsterdam, while Cape Town is hosting the event in 2028.

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