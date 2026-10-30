A tragedy that should never have happened

Editorial 30/10/2026 a las 01:00h.

Spirits across Spain this Wednesday morning were gradually shattered as news filtered through about a train crash near Toledo. Initial reactions were to assume, or rather hope, that reporters were overreacting, especially after the tragic crash in Adamuz earlier this year. This would turn out to be a bump in comparison. But no, as the day progressed the death toll rose and images published were not dissimilar to those from the Cordoba tragedy.

Wednesday's crash has highlighted once again shortfalls in the Spanish high-speed rail network, a system that was admired and even copied by other countries not so long ago. At this stage it's not clear whether it was a technical or human error that caused the accident, or a combination of the two, but passengers should be able to get on trains with the security that there are systems in place to prevent those errors from turning into the tragedy that so cruelly interrupted our Wednesday morning.

Now our thoughts are first and foremost with the victims and their families. However it is essential that the relevant authorities take the right steps to restore passengers' confidence in Spain's railway network. After all, trains are essential in many people's everyday lives and for the rest of us they are the main alternative to taking the car when we travel around Spain.

The country is currently in shock and mourning, but many questions need answering before we can go back to relaxing and enjoying high-speed train travel.

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