Troy Nahumko 20/11/2026 a las 01:00h.

There is something terribly wrong with the Atlantic Ocean. For centuries it separated Europe from America, but lately it has become one of those hideous distorting mirrors at a traveling funfair. Look across and you see yourself, only with enormous teeth and a suspicious resemblance to a television evangelist selling miracle hair tonic.

Earlier this month Americans delivered a blue tsunami. They voted for change, although, viewed from this side of the pond, much of what they were demanding looked suspiciously like an ordinary Tuesday afternoon in Europe.

Imagine living somewhere that developing cancer doesn't require selling your house or auctioning a kidney to a gangster in Myanmar. In America, even with insurance, a malignant tumour can metastasise into financial ruin. The national healthcare strategy occasionally resembles a GoFundMe page accompanied by prayers and a photograph of somebody's bald daughter. Apparently, suggesting this might be improved is radical socialism. Karl Marx must be spinning in his grave, presumably because nobody can afford to bury him.

Americans also voted against prices rising faster than a televangelist's blood pressure in a brothel. They wanted affordable education, public services, support for Ukraine, an end to Palestinian suffering and fewer tariffs slapped on their Canadian neighbours, whose principal crime seems to be living peacefully above them. They wanted, astonishingly, politicians who could complete a sentence without threatening somebody's genitalia, religion or citizenship.

Not every Democrat is a saint. Some voters undoubtedly held their noses so tightly they risked permanent cartilage damage. But they knew what they were voting against. Now turn the mirror around. On 29 November, Spain goes to the polls, and a considerable number of voters appear eager to purchase a return ticket to the very destination Americans are desperately trying to leave.

Back to the glorious days when women needed their husband's permission to open a bank account. When unwanted pregnancies were resolved with coat hangers in backrooms or discreet flights to London, depending on the family fortune. When the Church provided moral instruction and the State supplied the truncheons. A simpler age, when everyone knew their place, particularly women, homosexuals and anyone daring enough to own a library.

Of course, nobody is proposing to restore Franco's Spain wholesale. That would be terribly unfashionable. Better to dismantle its replacements one budget line at a time, preferably while waving an enormous Spanish flag.

Youth programmes? Extravagant. Protection against gender violence? Ideological. Historical memory? Best forgotten. Monuments honouring fascists? Precious cultural heritage.

And Feijóo? He would prefer to govern alone, naturally, but has demonstrated a remarkable willingness to share the furniture with the nostalgists. Apparently the problem with inviting wolves into the sheepfold is merely negotiating who gets the master bedroom.

The extraordinary thing is that nobody can claim ignorance. The nostalgia, the priorities, the enemies: everything is advertised in enormous neon letters. There will be no plausible excuse that the packaging was misleading. When your gay cousin is marched off to Sunday Mass to hear why his marriage condemns him to eternal damnation, saying I told you so will offer precious little consolation.

The Atlantic isn't playing tricks with our reflections. The monsters are real. And this time, we're inviting them in.