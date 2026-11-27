Dilip Kuner 27/11/2026 a las 01:00h.

Down on the Costa del Sol this November, it is easy to wonder what all the fuss in Madrid is about. The seafront cafés are doing a brisk trade with winter sun-seekers, tourism has broken yet another record and the official growth figures make Spain look like the envy of Europe.

Then you remember a couple of weeks ago, when hundreds of thousands of people walked out in Spain's first general strike for 14 years.

For over 30 years, Bill Clinton's famous 1992 line - “It's the economy, stupid” - explained almost every Spanish election. The first Spanish PM I knew was the socialist Felipe González, who was in power from 1982 to 1996 (a scarcely credible 13 years and 155 days).

Economic fatigue and scandal ended Felipe González's long run in power. In 2011, with unemployment topping 20 per cent and half the high street boarded up, voters threw another socialist José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero out in a landslide.

Whenever the big economic numbers tanked, the government packed its bags.

The snap election on Sunday tears up that rulebook.

People did not march during the strike over unemployment or shrinking GDP. They walked out because a nurse, a waiter or a young teacher can no longer afford a flat within commuting distance of their place of work.

Of course, corruption rows are bubbling away in the background too, just as they have before almost every ballot since the nineties - from the scandals that blighted González and conservative Mariano Rajoy to the kickbacks cases dogging Sánchez's own inner circle.

Living on the coast, decades of town hall and Junta de Andalucía corruption court cases have given people a thick skin.

Most folks just shrug and reckon every party ends up in the dock eventually. Corruption is the stick to beat the 'other side' with. More important has nearly always been the economy.

This time it looks to be different, with the everyday cost of living rather than headline GDP figures calling the shots.

Sánchez had apparently seen affordable housing as his best chance, hoping to leverage the rejection of his emergency housing plan by PP, Vox, and his erstwhile Catalan allies Junts into votes.

Instead, the Urda train disaster has thrown a spanner into the works, just as the 2004 Madrid train bombings did to José María Aznar's government of the day. He too was presiding over a booming economy, until an external shock scuppered his re-election.

For decades, Spanish politics largely followed a simple rhythm - boom kept you in, bust threw you out. On Sunday we find out what happens when a country looks prosperous on paper, yet a relentless cost of living crisis leaves ordinary people feeling poor and an entire generation of young Spaniards locked out of the housing market.