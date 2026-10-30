A fond farewell

Peter Edgerton 30/10/2026 a las 01:00h.

There was a period of about 20 years or so, during which I used to need to change my guitar strings at least once a week. This wasn't because my speedy fretboard wizardry wore them down to a frazzle, but rather because I used to sweat so much during concerts that they'd become really gungey, sound outrageously dull and turn a funny shade of turquoise for reasons I could never quite fathom. As a consequence, I would find myself in the local music shop in Malaga city centre on a very regular basis indeed.

Last week, the news broke that the shop in question - Málaga Musical - would be pulling down the shutters for the last time at the end of the year owing to their landlord not wanting to renew the rental lease. Sadly, it's a familiar story in the city these days but it must be stressed that rumours that we'll be treated to yet another Carrefour Express in the same location next year are wholly unfounded. Well, probably.

Anyway, over the last ten years, owing to other commitments, I've performed far fewer concerts and so my visits to the shop have been far less frequent. In fact, from the time we opened the pub in 2015, there must have been a two- or three-year hiatus during which time I barely touched the guitar and certainly didn't buy any strings. However, the next time I did pay a visit, the two men who've worked there since I started going, Miguel and Fran, clearly remembered which strings I needed and unblinkingly applied their regular customer discount even though I had quite clearly become a not-even-vaguely-regular customer by this point.

In more recent times I've accompanied more than one excited and nervous guitar student to buy their first instrument in the shop and we've been offered a conspiratorial nod and the same regular customer discount just because Miguel and Fran are good people. (There are many and varied reasons not to buy stuff on Amazon but the conspicuous absence of conspiratorial nods from shopkeepers must be right up there).

I keep putting it off, but my plan is to pop into Málaga Musical shortly and to buy as many sets of the strings I use as they have left. They can nod and wink as much as they like but it's also my plan to pay full price for once. And I will.

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