Storm Karlotta brings heavy downpours to parts of Malaga province and the Costa del Sol with up to 60mm of rain falling

These are some of the scenes from across Malaga province this Friday, as storm Karlotta blows in.

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 9 February 2024, 13:25 | Updated 13:36h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Although it may not be noticeable everywhere, less so for those who live in Malaga city and its metropolitan area, it is raining - even heavily - in many parts of the province, especially inland areas.

As Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) and the forecasting models had predicted, most of the rain in falling in the northern and westernmost areas of the province, especially those bordering Cadiz province.

In Cortes de la Frontera (Serranía de Ronda), the yellow weather warning threshold for rain has already been reached, and 60mm have been recorded so far according to data from the Junta's Hidrosur network.

Nearby, in Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja (north of Estepona), 55mm have fallen and almost 40mm on the River Genal, as it passes through Jubrique, the same figure as on the Guadiaro river. This is the wettest uncaptured catchment area in Andalucía, and the Junta is already working on the project for the future Gibralmedina reservoir, which could hold up to 100 cubic hectometres of water from this river.

The more than 25mm of rainfall in the Benamargosa and Alfarnatejo rivers is not negligible either, especially for the benefit of the subtropical crops of the Axarquia, which is by far the area of the province most affected by the drought.

In short, it is good watering that is benefiting above all the Malaga countryside and also the aquifers, as it is a gentle but constant rain, 'calaera', as they say locally, which easily soaks into the ground and does not run away.

Reservoirs

On the other side of the coin are the reservoirs, which are in a critical situation in all areas. At the moment there has been some rain captured, but still too little for them to be able to compensate for the consumption demands made on them. This is the case of the La Concepción reservoir which supplies most of the western strip of the Costa del Sol, which is almost at its minimum level, and which for the moment has seen 24mm of rain barely enough to compensate for today's consumption in the town of Marbella. Meanwhile, La Viñuela, which supplies the Axarquía, is currently registering around 20mm.

The large reservoirs of the Guadalhorce (Guadalteba, Conde and Guadalhorce) do not even appear in yesterday's and today's records for the Hidrosur network, a sign that they have hardly captured a drop, for the moment.

In Malaga city, barely two millimetres has been recorded in the rain gauge at the headquarters of the Junta's automatic hydrological information system, on Paseo de la Farola, and at the Casasola reservoir; 3mm at El Limonero and 10mm in Los Montes.

The good news is that it will continue to rain, at least until 5pm to 6pm this evening afternoon, so there is still hope that the reservoir levels may increase a little more, thanks to storm Karlotta. However, it is true that, for the moment at least, the rain is proving to be scarcer than initially forecast.