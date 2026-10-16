Spanish Socialist spokesperson faces questions over partner's property

Iñigo Goñi Davó 16/10/2026 a las 02:00h.

The partner of senior Socialist PSOE spokesperson Montse Mínguez has become embroiled in a political controversy after reports identified him as the owner of at least 30 properties, some of which have been subject to evictions.

Sergi Vélez heads Nest Capital, a group of companies that manages, among other activities, property investments. The revelations have emerged a week after the death of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal, who died following her eviction from a rented flat in Madrid, sparking protests over housing affordability.

The PSOE has criticised investment company Urbagestión, which owned the property where Abascal lived, describing it as a “vulture”. Reports alleged that Vélez's business interests have also been linked to several evictions.

Mínguez has defended her partner's business, insisting it operates legally and complies with Catalonia's housing legislation. She has described criticism of the couple as a personal attack, rejecting suggestions that his property investments contradict the party's stance against housing speculation.

The controversy has provided an opportunity for the opposition Partido Popular (PP) to accuse the Socialists of hypocrisy.

Madrid mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida questioned why Mínguez had not arranged accommodation for Abascal through her partner's property portfolio. PP parliamentary spokesperson Ester Muñoz also criticised the Socialists' position on housing.

The dispute comes as housing affordability becomes a central political issue ahead of Spain's general election on 29 November.