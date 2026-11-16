Future of Andalusian retail under discussion in Ronda at 4th trade conference

The future of Andalusian retail will be discussed in the Malaga town of Ronda next week. The 4th Andalusian trade conference is analysing the main ... challenges and opportunities facing local trade on 26 November.

The conference will address strategic issues such as digital transformation, new consumer habits, generational change, business competitiveness and the need to strengthen collaboration between public authorities and organisations representing the sector.

The programme will feature two panel discussions to analyse the present and future of commerce. The first will focus on the partnership between universities and the retail sector, with the participation of the heads of the retail studies chairs at the universities of Cordoba, Jaén and Malaga, as well as the dean of the faculty of marketing and management at the University of Malaga.

The aim is to examine how to align university knowledge, research and innovation with the real needs of commercial enterprises, promoting their modernisation and competitiveness.

The second panel discussion will focus on open-air shopping centres and the challenges they face in the future, with the participation of representatives from various Andalusian open-air shopping centres. It will address issues such as the professionalisation of their management, funding, the revitalisation of urban retail spaces and adapting to new consumer habits.

Economic growth in urban centres

The confederation considers it essential to strengthen the role of these organisations as instruments for public-private partnership and for driving economic growth in urban centres.

President of the Andalusian trade confederation Rafa Bados has pointed out that "local shops need to tackle their transformation with the right tools, resources and support from the authorities". "We are not just talking about business competitiveness, but also about keeping our neighbourhoods, towns and cities alive," he said.

Now in its fourth year, the conference aims to establish itself as a forum for reflection, the exchange of experiences and proposals to move towards a more modern and competitive retail sector in Andalucía, one that is better adapted to the changing demands of consumers.

This event is taking place at the Ronda conference centre, in the convent of Santo Domingo. The confederation encourages business organisations, open-air shopping centres and specialists in the sector to take part in this meeting.

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