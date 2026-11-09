Ronda man arrested for demanding money from men in exchange for not circulating videos of them in brothels

09/11/2026 Actualizado a las 07:10h.

The National Police in the Malaga town of Ronda have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of blackmailing men by threatening to circulate ... compromising images via digital platforms.

The suspect, who was recently arrested for allegedly leading a ring involved in the sexual exploitation of women in brothels, is now believed to have used footage from the clubs' CCTV to threaten customers caught on camera when entering such establishments.

The police launched an operation following a complaint from a man who reported that he had been receiving threats from the individual. The police later received complaints from other men.

The suspect allegedly used footage recorded by CCTV cameras for criminal purposes, without the consent of the complainants. The suspect demanded substantial sums of money from the victims, threatening to circulate the images.

As the investigation progressed, the police noted that the names of potential regulars were circulating on social media, even though these individuals had not yet visited the establishments. The insults created a climate of unease among residents.

The police eventually tracked down the alleged extortionist and arrested him.

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