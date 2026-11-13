Property developers warn that the housing crisis is jeopardising 'Malaga's model of success'

Malaga's exhibition and conference centre opened the 22nd Simed Mediterranean property fair on Thursday. The forum brings together the leading players in the construction ... and property development sectors from across the country.

This year's event features 165 companies that will showcase developments comprising 4,300 homes for sale. At the opening ceremony, president of the ACP (association of builders and developers) Juan Manuel Rosillo issued a serious warning: "For years, Malaga's success has been measured by its ability to attract talent, but now it is measured by its ability to provide a home for the people who make that model of success possible."

During his speech, Rosillo warned that the housing shortage threatens to slow down development in the most dynamic areas and rejected any attempt to pit new residents against the local population.

"The real challenge is not choosing which housing demand we want to meet, but ensuring that our city has the capacity to respond to and provide solutions for each and every one of them," he stated.

For him, it is not enough to have land zoned for development if administrative hurdles, lack of funding in the early stages and a shortfall in investment in transport, water and electricity infrastructure prevent it from developeding into ready-to-use land.

"We need to produce more homes, but above all we need to be able to build them now and that difference is significant and fundamental," Rosillo stated.

At the same time, he acknowledged the private sector's commitment to innovating, adopting new construction methods and improving productivity in order to tailor housing to households' financial means. Simed is, therefore, a forum for "identifying what we need to change" beyond merely diagnosing already known problems.

Deputy regional minister of housing Natalia Márquez agreed that access to a home is "the primary concern for Spaniards, particularly young people". Márquez acknowledged that the market is facing a structural crisis for which "there are no magic solutions". She called for land availability to be planned not only in the short and medium term, but also in the long term.

Márquez stated that administrative simplification is a "major focus" for her department and pledged to adopt an approach based on legal certainty and actively listening to both the sector and the public. She also revealed that the regional ministry is working on financial tools such as the forthcoming 'Plan Vive de Andalucía' to support property developers and families and boost the construction of affordable housing through public-private partnerships.

Malaga Mayor Francisco de la Torre stated that Spain barely builds 100,000 homes a year, compared with the creation of some 250,000 new households. This cumulative shortfall, he said, is driving up prices. The mayor called for maximum administrative efficiency, legal reforms at national level and a "metropolitan vision" of land use given the city's geographical constraints, sandwiched between the sea and the mountains.

He also criticised the delays residential and industrial projects have suffered in Malaga due to lack of electricity supply. De la Torre also defended the need to improve education and productivity in order to raise Spanish wages and prevent European demand from displacing locals.

He appealed to developers' "sense of ethical duty" to encourage them to get involved in social housing: "Even if I make considerably less from a subsidised home than from one on the open market, earning something is better than nothing, because I'm doing something good for others and I'm not losing money."

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