Investigation launched into cause of fire at Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola The fire broke out on Monday but emergency services were quickly on the scene and the blaze was brought safely under control

The theatre in Fuengirola had celebrated its 37th anniversary the day before the fire broke out. / SUR

An investigation has been launched by the local authorities to discover the cause of a fire that caused damage to the Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola on Monday (20 June).

The fire broke out in the back of the theatre at street level, but emergency services were quickly on the scene and the blaze was brought safely under control. Fortunately, no one was injured and damage was limited.

The theatre marked its 37th anniversary on Sunday with a celebration party, although there was no one in the premises on Monday when the fire began.

The theatre is currently closed for its summer break and the theatre board is hoping to be ready to reopen as usual in the autumn.

A spokesperson for the theatre said, “Sadly, there was a fire at the theatre, although it was contained quickly and no one was injured. A thorough investigation is underway, after which, we will hopefully know more about how it started.”