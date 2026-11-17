Tony Bryant 17/11/2026 Actualizado a las 11:59h.

Seven animal-loving friends and neighbours from the El Chaparral urbanisation on Mijas Costa have recently completed a 100km-walk to raise money for the ACE dog shelter and the Donkey Dreamland Sanctuary.

Known as the Chaparral 7, the group - five Brits and two Canadians - set off from Balcón de Europa in Nerja on Tuesday 10 November on a four-day coastal route through Torre del Mar, Malaga city and Torremuelle, and finally arriving at the finish line in La Cala de Mijas on Friday 13 November.

The initiative raised 18,289 euros, more than 13,000 euros than the initial target set.

The gruelling challenge was the idea of Shaun Duffy, a Mijas resident who has campaigned for animal welfare for many years. He was joined by Dave Platt (a Donkey Dreamland volunteer), Rob Jones, Janette and Patrick du Monceaux, Lars Evans and Steven Penny.

However, a late decision by Duffy’s friend, Mark Chapman, who flew in from the UK to take part in the walk, resulted in the group becoming the Chaparral 7 + 1.

Although the walkers, whose ages range from 59 to 73, completed the challenge in good spirits, there were a few aching bones and sore feet along the way.

“In general, the walk went smoothly from a logistical point of view. The first day was exciting, as it was a new adventure and everyone was looking forward to the challenge. On the second day, there were a few blisters between us and some sore knees and hips, as we were all carrying backpacks with spare trainers, food and fluids. This is when the walk got real,” Duffy explained to SUR in English.

The challenge had the support of three celebrities - former professional football referee Mark Clattenburg, television presenter Jasmine Harman and world record ski-jumper Heather Mills, all of whom were at the finish line, along with representatives of Ace and Donkey Dreamland, to welcome the group home.

Dozens of friends and supporters applauded the tired and soaking wet friends as they arrived in Plaza del Torreón in La Cala de Mijas. There was also a Channel 4 film crew waiting on the finish line, whose coverage will be included in a television programme to be aired in the UK in February 2027.

“By the last day, the injury list was too big to mention, but there was a renewed fire in the bellies. We turned into the main square of La Cala soaking wet, but were met with a big roar of cheers from our community and well wishes, which made it all worthwhile,” Duffy said, although he added that he was not sure “whether any of us would be daft enough to do another challenge like this”.

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