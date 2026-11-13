Crime
Costa del Sol police arrest dangerous fugitive wanted by Germany for seven kidnappings, robberies and drug-trafficking
The detainee is believed to be the leader of a gang involved in drug-trafficking, mainly cocaine and cannabis, with an alleged base of operations in Spain
EP
Málaga
The National Police in the Costa del Sol town of Fuengirola have arrested a fugitive wanted by the German authorities for numerous offences.
The 33- ... year-old detainee, with a dual German and Turkish nationality, had two previous convictions for armed robbery, seven for kidnapping and four for drug-trafficking. He was also arrested on suspicion of document forgery for presenting a passport and driving licence from Sweden, a country with which he had no connection.
He was believed to be the leader of a gang involved in drug-trafficking, mainly cocaine and cannabis, with a base of operations in Spain. According to the German authorities, the suspect fled in the autumn of 2025 to avoid serving a sentence.
His role was to act as a liaison between those involved in the illegal transactions and he was primarily responsible for receiving and delivering the narcotic substances and for the handover of money. He also provided cars with hidden compartments to the people responsible for the deliveries.
Following extensive efforts and cooperation, the police found and arrested the suspect in Fuengirola last weekend.
The individual has already appeared before the court, which ordered his remand in custody. He is currently awaiting extradition and handover to the German authorities, where he faces outstanding sentences exceeding 25 years.