Costa del Sol police arrest dangerous fugitive wanted by Germany for seven kidnappings, robberies and drug-trafficking

EP Málaga 13/11/2026 Actualizado a las 15:55h.

The National Police in the Costa del Sol town of Fuengirola have arrested a fugitive wanted by the German authorities for numerous offences.

The 33- ... year-old detainee, with a dual German and Turkish nationality, had two previous convictions for armed robbery, seven for kidnapping and four for drug-trafficking. He was also arrested on suspicion of document forgery for presenting a passport and driving licence from Sweden, a country with which he had no connection.