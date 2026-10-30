National Police seize 2.5 tonnes of hashish and dismantle drug gang in Marbella and Torremolinos

The National Police have dismantled an international drug trafficking ring operating from the Costa del Sol, seizing 2.5 tonnes of hashish and 600 kilograms ... of cocaine in a joint operation across Málaga, Valencia, and Girona.

Eight men have been arrested - including two in Marbella and two in Torremolinos - on charges of drug trafficking, membership of a criminal organisation, unlawful possession of firearms, vehicle theft, and forgery. Following their court appearance, a judge remanded three of the suspects in custody.

The investigation, conducted jointly by the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit (UDYCO) of Torremolinos-Benalmádena and Valencia, began last May. Detectives discovered that the syndicate acquired cocaine and hashish in Portugal, using storage hubs in Málaga and Valencia to prepare shipments for distribution into European markets, primarily France.

To move the narcotics across borders, the gang used high-end luxury cars stolen in France and Belgium, fitted with forged registration plates.

Search warrants executed across six residential properties and one commercial premises in Málaga and Valencia yielded 2.5 tonnes of hashish and 600 kilograms of cocaine from a single house. Officers also seized a rifle, 13,000 euros in cash, five stolen high-end vehicles, 14 sets of fake number plates, plate-stamping equipment, signal jammers, and fraudulent identity documents.

In addition to the four arrests made on the Costa del Sol, three men were detained in Cullera (Valencia) and one in Girona.