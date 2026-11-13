Up to 37 roads and an investment of 3 million: a new road resurfacing scheme is coming to Marbella

Marbella is setting the wheels in motion to renovate a substantial part of its road network. The council has put out to tender the contract ... for the comprehensive resurfacing of several streets in the districts of Las Chapas, Este, Oeste and Nueva Andalucía – a major project that will cover a total of 37 roads and a combined area of 66,140 square metres. The project has a base tender budget of 2.95 million euros, establishing it as one of the council’s key initiatives in the areas of urban maintenance and road infrastructure for the current financial year.

The initiative addresses the need to mitigate the progressive deterioration of the road surface at numerous points across the municipality, caused by the volume of traffic Marbella has to cope with and the natural wear and tear of the materials. Through this plan, the council aims to directly improve road safety for drivers, motorcyclists and pedestrians, while optimising the flow of traffic and reducing noise pollution caused by the poor condition of the road surface. The work will be carried out according to a schedule to be completed within three months.

The technical specifications set out a balanced distribution of the works across Marbella’s various districts, although the bulk of the work is concentrated in the eastern area. In this sector, work will be carried out on a total of 15 streets, covering an area of 24,970 square metres – that is, more than a third of the total area covered by the contract. The roads included are the northern service lane of Avenida Severo Ochoa, Calle Peñuelas and the section of Avenida Maíz Viñals between Avenida Europa and the Cristo del Amor bridge. Next in terms of area is the Nueva Andalucía district, with 19,530 square metres, spread across five roads, including Avenida Calderón de la Barca and Calles Benito Pérez Galdós and Teniente Riera.

Severo Ochoa, Calderón de la Barca, Antonio Belón, Vigil de Quiñones and Asturias are some of the streets where work will be carried out

The west district will see eleven roads renovated, covering a total area of 11,520 square metres, thereby addressing local residents’ requests in areas with high residential and commercial density. Avenida Antonio Belón and Calles Vigil de Quiñones, Portada and Arte will be among these roads. Finally, the Las Chapas district will round off the programme of work with improvements to six streets, including Avenida Asturias and the entrance to Marbesa, covering 10,120 square metres, ensuring that the housing estates and neighbourhoods at the eastern end of the municipal area are included in this comprehensive regeneration programme.

Technical scope

Going beyond a simple resurfacing, the contract provides for a comprehensive overhaul of the road structure. The work will include the preliminary milling of the deteriorated road to avoid unnecessary build-up that could affect the levels of kerbs and pavements, the repair of soft spots and areas with reduced load-bearing capacity, and the subsequent laying and compaction of new layers of hot mix asphalt. The project includes bringing manhole covers, gully inlets and utility covers affected by the renovation up to the correct level, as well as the complete repainting of all road markings - pedestrian crossings, road markings, zebra crossings and parking bay markings - once the resurfacing has been completed.

The period is now open for interested construction companies to submit their bids. Once the tender process has been concluded and the contract formalised, the work must be carried out within a maximum of three months.