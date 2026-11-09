Marbella to allow shops to expand and facilitate arrival of large retail outlets

The amendment to the town planning regulations of the 1986 PGOU that Marbella town hall is currently processing includes measures to make building regulations more ... flexible, modernise them and optimise them for properties intended for both industrial (IND) and commercial and office (CO) uses.

The town hall's initiative aims to adapt urban land to the new demands of the local economy, enabling the business sector to expand without the need to increase the external volume of buildings or exhaust the permitted building capacity.

One of the most significant changes for small and medium-sized businesses concerns underground spaces and mezzanine floors. Current regulations allow business activities to extend into the first basement level, but this area counts as 50 per cent towards the total buildable area. With the proposed amendment, the use of the first basement level will no longer count in full, which presents an opportunity to gain space for display, storage or customer service at zero building rights cost.

In the same vein, the reform increases the operational capacity of buildings. Current regulations authorise the construction of a mezzanine floor connected to the premises, with a maximum occupancy of 60 per cent of the ground floor area. The amendment will raise this limit to 75 per cent and, as is the case with the basement, this floor area will not count towards the total floor area, allowing for additional usable space for storage or offices without altering the building's envelope.

According to the town hall, both measures aim to achieve two objectives: promote "functional diversity and compatibility of uses" by "adapting the existing town's capacity to new possibilities for use" and bring about the "adaptation and modernisation of the productive fabric".

The second major component of the reform has a direct impact on the model. The transformative element comes in the form of the detailed category 'large retail outlet', with a new sub-zone (CO.5). It will be allowed across the board. In other words, large retail outlets will be able to be established in any sub-zone classified as CO within the municipal area.

To achieve this, however, the developer must provide prior justification to ensure the project's viability in terms of traffic, building heights and the preservation of the urban environment. This measure aims to create a town model in which residents have what they need "close at hand", which not only leads to greater convenience but also reduces the need for travel and cuts pollution.

Greater height and architectural freedom

The town hall is also reviewing the volumetric conditions set out in the CO by-law. It seeks to allow commercial projects to add an extra storey above the regulatory limit, exceeding the maximum height by one metre.

To qualify for this extra height, the building must incorporate a design in which the new upper storey is open to a double-height space occupying at least 30 per cent of the floor area of the storey below.

With these changes, the town hall aims to retain business investment, revitalise the commercial area and modernise Marbella.

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