Countdown to the expansion of La Bajadilla: the regional government formalises Marbella port’s operating contract

The expansion and redevelopment of the La Bajadilla marina in Marbella is entering a new phase. The Andalusian regional government has taken note of the ... formalisation of the concession contract with Marina Internacional de Marbella, the joint venture (UTE) that was awarded the contract, clearing the way for the start of one of the largest projects to transform the Costa del Sol’s port infrastructure. The new concessionaire will take over the operation of the facilities on 1 January 2027 for a period of 40 years.

The project involves an investment of over 200 million euros, which will be borne entirely by the concessionaire; consequently, it will not entail any expenditure for the regional government. In return, the regional authority will receive an annual fee of one million euros.

The signing of the contract marks a further step towards realising a project that had been stalled for more than 15 years, when the Andalusian government — led by José Antonio Griñán — awarded the concession to the Qatari sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Thani. That project was never carried out, and the resolution of the proceedings has meant that the operation and expansion of the site have been awarded to Marina Internacional de Marbella, which was ultimately the only bidder accepted in the tender process launched in 2010.

“We have completed a complex administrative process - which even had to overcome legal proceedings - and which now allows us to embark on a new phase for the port of La Bajadilla and for Marbella,” said Mario Muñoz-Atanet, the regional minister for development and mobility, referring to a concession that the regional government considers “of the utmost importance to Andalucía’s port strategy”.

The project includes a 1.13-kilometre main breakwater, a 450-metre counter-breakwater, and a jetty to channel the Primero stream

The planned redevelopment will almost triple the marina’s current capacity, increasing it from the existing 268 berths to around 750. The new port will be equipped to accommodate vessels up to 70 metres in length, as well as cruise ships, which will open the facilities up to a segment of the boating community characterised by larger vessels and greater financial capacity.

This will be thanks to the major port engineering project to be carried out, comprising a 1.13-kilometre-long main breakwater, which will protect the port on its eastern and southern sides, and a 450-metre counter-breakwater to provide protection on the western side. It will also include a jetty to channel the Primero stream, which is also intended to separate this watercourse from Cable beach and help preserve the sand.

The project also includes the construction of land-based infrastructure, technical areas, buildings and spaces for port services, as well as commercial and leisure areas and a car park with around 1,000 spaces.

Reorganisation of land uses

One of the key features of the project will be the reorganisation of the site’s uses. Fishing activity will continue throughout the works and will be integrated into the new facilities, while the project also includes improvements to the Venus and La Bajadilla beaches. The project will therefore not be limited to expanding the water area and the number of moorings, but will involve a complete reorganisation of the harbour area, which aims to become a new nautical and service infrastructure for Marbella.

With the contract now finalised, the timetable enters a decisive phase. The joint venture has eleven months to draw up the project and 36 months to carry out the work. The work must be carried out in a way that does not disrupt the port’s operations, which must remain open throughout the project, including the activities of the fishing fleet and the sports facilities.

The expansion of La Bajadilla is thus set to be one of the major private investments planned for Marbella over the coming years and brings to an end a lengthy administrative process. Fifteen years on, the project has a new concessionaire, secured funding and an operational lifespan of four decades.