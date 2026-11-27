A fire broke out in the living room of a house in Malaga's Churriana district early on Friday, 27 November. A 49-year-old ... woman received medical assistance at the scene.

The fire brigade received the call at around 1am. It concerned a house on Calle Ángeles Rubio Arguelles. Firefighters, police and an ambulance travelled to the scene.

According to the city council, the fire damaged the entire living room of the property, but the cause has not yet been disclosed.

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