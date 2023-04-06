Van bursts into flames outside Malaga Airport departures Emergency services were quickly on the scene after the fire broke out this Thursday afternoon, 6 April

A huge column of black smoke hung over Malaga Airport this Thursday afternoon, 6 April, after a van burst into flames in the road outside the departures area.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene, after the blaze broke out on one of the busiest days of the year at the Costa del Sol airport.

The Malaga provincial fire brigade (CPB) confirmed to SUR, the incidentg happened at around 3.44pm in the departure terminals area.

112 Andalucía said that there are no injuries reported and that, apparently, the van was in a road for authorised vehicles at the Malaga airport.

In a matter of seconds the flames engulfed the vehicle, which generated a large column of smoke accompanied by several explosions. The incident, which has already been controlled, has not affected the activity of the airport, according to SUR sources.