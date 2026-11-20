A brawl allegedly over a romantic dispute in the Los Asperones area in Malaga city early on Thursday ended with three detainees, one of whom ... sustained a stab wound in his arm. According to police sources, up to 15 people were involved in the fight.

The incident unfolded at around 12.40am, when the emergency services received several calls reporting an altercation in the street. The callers said they had hear gunshots, although the police have not confirmed the use of firearms.

Witnesses also stated that a large group of between ten and 15 people, some of whom armed with knives, were involved in the brawl. The operators immediately alerted the police, who dispatched several patrol cars to the area.

The police managed to bring the situation under control and arrested three men, ages 22, 28 and 49. One of them had to receive treatment for a stab wound to the arm.

On 10 November, a 37-year-old man was the victim of a serious stabbing in Fuengirola, which led to the launch of an investigation. The victim sustained several wounds to his torso and neck.

Following the attack, the alleged perpetrator fled on foot before the first police patrols arrived at the scene of the incident. Emergency medical staff also attended the scene and provided initial treatment to the injured person. After several days of searching, the suspect was finally arrested.

In the early hours of the previous morning, 9 November, another brawl outside a nightclub in the centre of Malaga led to the stabbing in the side and the head of a 37-year-old man, who was admitted to the ICU.

The police arrested the alleged perpetrator, who had also sustained minor injuries.

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