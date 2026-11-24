The healthcare system in Malaga is a cornerstone of the public's well-being. As a demonstration of its unwavering commitment to this sector, Diario ... Sur is honouring the career, talent and excellence of the province's healthcare workers this Wednesday afternoon, 25 November, as part of the fifth 'Salud es Más' awards ceremony.

The event is a meeting point for specialists who, every day and from their respective clinics, faculties, hospitals, surgeries, health centres and research laboratories, strive to improve people's lives. The event can be streamed live on the Sur website, www.diariosur.es, from 7.30pm.

The gala is taking place at Universidad Europea de Andalucía's headquarters in Malaga city. The reception begins at 7pm and the gala at 7.30pm. It is sponsored by Bidafarma and university and is organised in collaboration with the Malaga medical association.

The award categories are Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Support Staff and Mental Health, the latter being the major new addition to last year's event.

Award winners

At the first gala in 2022, the following people were honoured: allergist María José Torres; pharmacist José Ignacio Marcos; citizen participation expert Concha de la Rubia; physiotherapist Antonio Ignacio Cuesta; nurse Belén Navarrete; and Fundación Cudeca.

At the 2023 ceremony, Manuela España, Miguel Cuadros, Pilar Tabuyo, Sergio González-Román, Miguel Muñoz-Cruzado, Luis Eduardo Carvajal and Francisco Artero joined. In 2024, the award winners were Juan Ángel Bellón; Emilia Villegas, Rosario Mena, Ernesto Muñoz, Miguel Gil and Manuel Zea.

In 2025, the award winners were: the head of the clinical oncology department at the Virgen de la Victoria hospital and Vithas, Antonio Rueda; Cristina Cobos, a midwife at the Materno Infantil hospital and a specialist in perinatal bereavement; Miguel Guerrero, psychologist and coordinator of the Andalusian suicide prevention plan; Mónica García Salas, a pharmacist from Genalguacil; Francisco Cruzado, a physiotherapist at the Malaga association for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Amela); and Jesús Sánchez Cano, head of security at the Clínico and Regional hospitals, as well as at the health centres.