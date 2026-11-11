Malaga housing: construction of more than 400 homes to the west of Colinas del Limonar approved

Malaga's major residential expansion project in the north-east of the city has now received the green light from the regional government of Andalucía ( ... Junta).

The project covers the Morales and Tassara areas, two sites to the west of the Colinas del Limonar housing development, separated by the road linking the Monte Dorado tunnel with the eastern motorway. It covers more than 39 hectares for the construction of more than 500 homes.

The regional ministry of the environment has granted the unified environmental authorisation for the land development project in the Morales area, situated between the access and exit road to the Monte Dorado tunnel and the course of the Toquero stream.

The site covers an area of 291,551 square metres and is earmarked for the construction of 430 homes, with a maximum height of ground floor plus two storeys, of which 46 will be detached houses.

Culmia holds 60 per cent of the planning rights for this area, in which the French state holds just over ten per cent and the remainder is held by small landowners, including the local council.

Morales comprises two plots of land for commercial use, one measuring 7,909 square metres and the other 1,428 square metres, both facing a future roundabout to be built on the road between the tunnel and the motorway. It will form one of the two main road access points to the future housing development.

The development has already secured its electricity supply with Endesa and is therefore not affected by the current grid overload.

Furthermore, the approved plan sets aside a plot of 7,323 square metres for a school, another of 2,894 square metres for a sports centre and 1,333 square metres for a community facility.

All the buildings will be surrounded by green spaces. These open spaces total 148,727 square metres, accounting for half the area of the development. The undeveloped spaces have been set aside precisely in the areas that could be flooded by the aforementioned streams.

In the other part of the area, the Tassara sector, Culmia holds the rights to build 61 of the 102 homes planned for this site. Furthermore, this developer also owns a plot for a shopping centre and another for sports facilities, covering an area of 837 square metres.

The French state also owns some of the plots and the local council will have plots for 22 homes, although these will not be social housing. The development project for this other site is at a more advanced stage, as it received the environmental authorisation at the start of the year.

Morales' project has now also received environmental approval from the regional government, meaning that both sectors are entering the final phase of implementation, which still requires several authorisations from the city council. It will therefore be several years before the redevelopment of these plots is completed.

Due to their rugged terrain, the project costs around 27 million euros. The development work on the Morales site alone is estimated to take two years to complete.

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