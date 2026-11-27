Malaga city is kicking off the Christmas season this Friday with the switching on of the festive lights and the celebration of Black Friday. ... The next three days present an opportunity for a shopping spree, as shops are also open on Sunday.

The lights that decorate the city throughout the festive season are going to be switched on at 6.55pm with the first light and sound show on Calle Larios. The person tasked with pressing the button from the stage next to the statue of the Marquis of Larios will be TV presenter Matías Prats.

Malaga-born singer El Kanka will then perform at 7.15pm.

The city is once again staging the 'Natividad de luz' light show, although this year plant garlands have been added to each of the columns, adorned with a total of 384 red bows and 512 baubles. Following the initial switch-on, the light shows will repeat daily in three sessions: at 6.30pm, 8.30pm and 10pm.

The decorations in the city centre and at key locations feature 2.8 million LED lights across various types of decorative motifs. They include 203 illuminated arches, 44 decorated lampposts and 124 grouped motifs, as well as four illuminated facades and 39 floor-mounted figures in pedestrian areas.

This year, Malaga is illuminating some 500 streets across the city and 19 locations feature brand-new lighting designs. These include Granada, Echegaray, Carretería, Puerta del Mar, Córdoba, Molina Lario, Salinas, Especerías, Santa Lucía, Calderería and Tomás Heredia, as well as Plaza de la Constitución, Plaza de la Marina, Plaza Marqués de Larios, Paseo del Parque, Alameda de Colón, Plaza Manuel Alcántara and the signs at the city's entrances.

Christmas lights and decorations in Malaga's districts complement the city centre design, with numerous festive events also to be held.

To ensure the safety of those attending the switch-on day, as large crowds are expected, the Local Police will completely close to traffic the section of Alameda Principal between Puerta del Mar and Cortina del Muelle, initially from 4pm to 10pm and specifically during the periods around the opening ceremony and the fireworks displays. Paseo del Parque will also remain closed to traffic, except for public transport.

The video mapping show onto the facade of Malaga Cathedral will not premiere until Saturday, 28 November. This year, the light show is called El Cielo Desciende (Heaven Descends), based on a Christmas story featuring a little girl and elements of Malaga's flora and fauna.

Massive shopping spree

In the hours leading up to the lighting ceremony, all eyes will be on the shops and shopping centres across the city. The last Friday in November is also Black Friday, a day of discounts that many people in Malaga take advantage of to do their first bit of Christmas shopping and make life easier for the Three Kings.

According to the OCU consumers' organisation, three out of every four people will take advantage of Black Friday to go shopping. People in Malaga will spend an average of 78 euros, although the forecast for spending is likely to be higher if one takes into account that shops will also be open on Sunday.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city