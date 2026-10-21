Malaga's Cortijo de Torres auditorium to become circus tent with live music from November to March

Malaga's Cortijo de Torres auditorium is set for a new lease of life this autumn and winter, with a large circus-style tent allowing ... the venue to host cultural events whatever the weather.

Pop & Roll Circus, an initiative by production company Crash Music and agency Doctor Watson, will raise the big top on Saturday 7 November, offering a mix of concerts, theatre, cultural activities and circus performances under one roof.

With room for up to 1,800 people, Pop & Roll Circus aims to offer a form of entertainment that goes beyond the traditional concert experience. "The setting, staging and circus characters will all form part of an experience designed for a wide range of audiences and very different art forms," the organisers have said.

The venue will feature elements inspired by traditional circuses, including a ringmaster and jugglers, to create a magical atmosphere in which a variety of performances and activities will take place.

Inside the large red-and-white tent, audiences will be able to enjoy live music across different genres, theatre productions and other cultural events. The organisers hope the programme will keep the venue active during the quieter season for outdoor events.

The music programme opens on 7 November with Cupido, the project formed by Pimp Flaco and Solo Astra. The group combines catchy melodies, electronic music, urban influences and romantic lyrics.

Next up, on 14 November, comes Argentine electropop duo Miranda!, known for their striking visual style and songs such as Don, Perfecta, Yo te diré and Fantasmas.

Seville-born Haze, one of Spain's pioneers of rap and flamenco fusion, takes the stage on 21 November with a set drawing on a career shaped by personal stories and social commentary.

November's programme closes on the 28th with La Cabra Mecánica, led by Lichis and known for their distinctive blend of rock, pop, rumba and singer-songwriter music.

Tickets are already on sale at www.popandrollcircus.com, priced at 33 euros for Miranda! and 27.50 euros for the other acts.

The new venture gives Malaga another entertainment venue for the autumn and winter months, with a distinctive visual identity and a format designed to offer audiences a different way to experience live music.

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