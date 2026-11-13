Spain's government admits it lacks resources to remove broken-down lorries from Malaga's motorways

Neither the Ministry of Transport nor the DGT traffic management authority have their own public roadside assistance services for the removal of broken-down or ... accident-damaged lorries.

A response the authorities gave last year has gained new significance following the accident in the Carlos Haya tunnel in Malaga in which a lorry overturned onto an electric taxi on Wednesday. The incident caused delays and serious traffic jams for most of the day on Thursday.

The central government said that "there is not, nor has there ever been, any specific protocol for the removal of heavy goods vehicles". Years ago, Malaga city did not have traffic volumes as high as they are now. Rising house prices and the influx of new residents have led to a significant increase in traffic, while there has been no increase in road capacity.

For reference, Avenida Valle-Inclán (which leads to the cut-and-cover tunnel) has one of the highest average daily traffic volumes in Malaga. According to the traffic counts of the Ministry of Transport, between May and August 2026 the heaviest traffic concentrated in the eastbound direction (towards the city centre), with 32,165 cars travelling along this route on weekdays; 30,395 on Saturdays and 26,930 on Sundays. At peak time (9am) from Monday to Friday, the average is 1,749.

In the Torremolinos-bound direction, the figures are 24,914 on weekdays, 20,556 on Saturdays and 17,422 on Sundays. In this case, the weekday peak hour is at 2pm, with an average of 1,580.

Without technical resources

In this situation, any incident leads to gridlock. The government admits that it has neither specific protocols nor its own resources for removing heavy goods vehicles that have broken down or been involved in accidents on motorways. The resolution of these incidents is left to the insurance companies and any available private recovery services.

The government said that, in the event of breakdowns or accidents affecting traffic flow, vehicles are moved off the carriageway or onto the hard shoulder. It added that it is physically impossible to do so when heavy goods vehicles are involved or the incident is particularly serious.

"It is not always feasible, either because of the nature of the vehicle involved in the accident or breakdown or because of the condition it is in," government sources said last year.

In such cases, the response depends on the insurance policy of the vehicle involved: "The removal of the vehicle is handled as quickly as possible through its compulsory insurance, so the response times for roadside assistance depend on availability, the type of vehicle involved in the accident or breakdown and its condition."

The central government's opposition responded that it is unreasonable to "rely solely on the driver having this clause included in their insurance policy for the removal of heavy vehicles".

Lorries with basic insurance

The increase in traffic from lorries with foreign registration numbers that are insured under basic policies exacerbates the problem, as these policies do not cover situations where the vehicle needs to be towed away following an accident or breakdown. Tow-truck companies, which are already aware of these problems, often refuse to carry out such jobs as they lack sufficient guarantees of payment, according to industry sources.

"When accidents involving foreign lorries occur, lorries that are licensed to operate but do not have the insurance required by the EU, the third-party liability cover they provide is often minimal, amounting to barely 1,000 euros, and some haulage companies wash their hands of the matter and simply write off the cargo as a loss," expert sources explained to SUR. In such cases, it takes several hours to find a recovery vehicle and negotiate who will pay for it, as the costs can run to 20,000 euros.

That will not be the case with the accident that occurred in the Carlos Haya false tunnel. Although both the haulage company and the driver are from Morocco, the lorry involved in the accident is insured and the company has covered the high costs of this operation, according to a spokesperson for the government sub-delegation. They had to hire a heavy-duty recovery vehicle, as well as a lorry and other machinery and engage a team to unload the contents beforehand.

Explanations from the government

The sub-delegation reported on Thursday on the special circumstances surrounding the accident, as it took place inside the MA-20 tunnel in Malaga. Two specialist companies (one to remove the cargo and the other to deal with the vehicles) began work at around 10am to lift the lorry and the taxi.

"The removal process is highly complex for a number of reasons," sources said. Firstly, the need to manoeuvre inside an underpass prevents a heavy-duty crane from gaining access to lift the vehicle, as the machinery does not fit inside the tunnel. This meant that the operators were forced to remove the cargo and the damaged vehicles by dragging them along the carriageway.

Added to this was the risk of fire. The lorry is carrying 23 tonnes of liquid and baking flour: a flammable load which, following the overturn, had come into direct contact with the crushed taxi, an electric vehicle. This situation greatly increased the risk of a fire breaking out in the car and its batteries while manoeuvring on the road.

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