Malaga housing: power supply issues delay handover of 1,000 affordable flats in Teatinos district

Electricity supply problems are not only affecting future construction and infrastructure projects in Malaga province. There are buildings, including social housing blocks, that cannot ... be handed over due to lack of power supply.

A case in point is the situation concerning 1,000 affordable flats to the west of the Teatinos campus: 476 built by Malaga city council and 530 constructed by Swedish-owned developer Lagoom Living on plots of land provided by the council.

With the exception of a 70-flat council housing development, which will be offered for allocation late this year or early next year, all the flats are practically complete and have been allocated by lottery.

Some have even been allocated for two years now, as is the case with a 69-flat social housing block, which attracted more than 7,500 applicants. The handover of keys, however, has not yet taken place because the area has lacked the electricity supply needed to power the flats.

According to sources, the root of the problem is that the development work on this site dates back more than 15 years, when the work was completed but the city council put a halt to the construction of the planned social housing blocks. Given the number of years that have passed since the land was prepared for construction, Endesa asked the city council to upgrade all the electricity supply installations in the university campus area so that the capacity could be increased to meet current needs.

This has required works to upgrade the area's electricity supply, at a cost of 1,496,505 euros. These works were completed in July, when the city council requested an agreement from Endesa to connect the entire area to the grid. However, the agreement with the electricity company to release the power required to hand over these homes was not finalised until early October, following Endesa's review. This is why the development did not have electricity until 17 October.

However, connecting the various buildings constructed in the area by the city council and Lagoom is not an immediate process and requires a procedure that may take several weeks. Several steps must be followed: submitting a connection application to Endesa, signing up the communal areas, installing meters and commissioning the lifts. According to sources, this process can take around two or three weeks for each of the blocks, provided everything is in order.

This means that the 1,000 or so families waiting to move into these social rental flats, some of whom have been waiting for two years, still do not know exactly when they will be able to do so.

This is the case for a couple with two children who were allocated one of the flats in Lagoom last May. "They've been putting off handing over the keys to us since June. They told us it would be in October, but, a few days ago, we received an email informing us that it will be between 15 November and 1 December," the husband said.

In that email, to which Sur has had access, Lagoom and Sogeviso (the company managing the handover of these flats) state that the delay is due to circumstances beyond their control.

"The province of Malaga is currently experiencing saturation and a lack of capacity in the Endesa/e-distribución electricity distribution network, which is causing delays in the final connection of the electricity supply to numerous housing developments, pending an expansion of the grid's capacity or the completion of the necessary infrastructure," the email explains.

The despair of some successful bidders

"We're at our wits' end," one of the successful bidders said. He has had to move temporarily with his wife and children into his in-laws' home after leaving the flat he was renting in September, in the belief that his new home in the Universidad area would be handed over to him in October, for which he will pay monthly rent of 865 euros.

"We're still waiting for them to send us the tenancy agreement, because we haven't signed it yet and they won't answer our phone calls, only emails. It takes them several days to reply," he said, doubting that the latest deadline the developer has communicated will be met. In fact, the email states that the latest handover dates provided are "indicative and subject to the availability of supplies".

However, according to sources, Lagoom expects the handover of keys to take place in the second half of November.

Furthermore, the city council is confident that it will be able to hand over the first 69 of the 476 social housing flats it has built in this same area in the coming days, once the problem with the electricity supply has been resolved: an issue on which the housing department has been working particularly hard over the past year.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city