A disruptive passenger forces a flight bound for Gran Canaria to be diverted to Malaga

A flight operating between Bucharest and the island of Gran Canaria had to be diverted to Málaga Airport due to a disruptive passenger, who was ... apparently under the influence of drugs.

This was reported by the air traffic controllers account on X (formerly Twitter). According to their account, the aircraft’s crew alerted the Seville control centre to the situation, highlighting the urgent need to divert to Málaga Airport because there was a disruptive passenger on board who appeared to be under the influence of psychoactive substances.

The air traffic controllers said that the presence of the Guardia Civil had been requested to coincide with the aircraft’s arrival in Malaga. The operation was coordinated with the airport on Saturday afternoon, allowing the aircraft to maintain a continuous descent and make a direct approach to runway 12, with priority clearance.

In their statement, air traffic controllers expressed their support for crews and passengers “who are increasingly having to cope with this sort of situation”.