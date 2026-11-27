Malaga's La Concepción botanical garden has turned into the magical Garden of Oz ahead of the holiday period, a fantasy world for all ages ... that borrows elements from the literary classic.

Under the slogan 'Follow the path of the yellow lights', the new sound and light show offers a nighttime experience that combines artistic lighting, music, set design, audiovisual technology, special effects and live performers to transport visitors to a world where imagination comes to life.

This immersive adventure is divided into nine areas. Visitors begin their tour at the great lake before heading to Dorothy's world, a space dedicated to the book's lead character, her house and the tornado that sets the journey in motion. They then pass through Emerald City, the domains of the Wicked Witch of the East and Glinda's palace, where light, beauty and the piano come together to evoke the magic of this Good Witch.

The magical journey continues through the Scarecrow's maize field, the Lion's path, the hot-air balloon ride home and Tin Man's path, dedicated to the heart, friendship and feelings, where the experience comes to an end.

The design features seven characters along the route, including Dorothy, Glinda, the Lion, the Scarecrow and the Tin Man, among others.

Over 100 set pieces

The project includes 117 set elements in the artistic design, comprising figures, characters and decorative features of various sizes, some of which are illuminated. In addition, there are illuminated flowers, arches, garlands and structures that are incorporated into the scenery.

The project marks a change in theme from 2025's 'Alice Christmas'. The experience, lasting approximately 70 minutes, extends the illuminated areas to include the dome and the viewing platform.

Christmas in the Garden of Oz is open until 6 January, with daily sessions from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Admission is every 15 minutes to manage visitor numbers (with a maximum of 200 people per session) and tickets cost 15.50 euros (11.50 for children). There are also some time slots with special rates.

Although there are several designated parking areas next to the garden, the organisers have also arranged for a shuttle bus service to run every ten minutes from the bus stop next to the San José petrol station, which is served by EMT city bus route 20.

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