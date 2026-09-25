Malaga city council debates whether Ceuta incident is product of invasion or humanitarian crisis

The situation in Ceuta is one of the main topics of the city council meeting in Malaga this Thursday. The right (PP and Vox) and ... the left (PSOE and Con Málaga) will debate whether it should be declared "an invasion" or "a humanitarian crisis".

Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre has previously called for the return of everybody who crossed the border illegally on 30 and 31 July.

In addition, Casa de Ceuta and Alhaurín de la Torre are planning a second rally in support of the residents of the Spanish territory bordering Morocco outside the city hall. The organisers are urging "all Ceuta residents and supporters to turn up with flags and placards".

De la Torre stated that it should be clear that "Ceuta and Melilla are Spanish cities", something that "the PP secured in the European Parliament, without the support of the PSOE". Ceuta, as President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen has also said, is Europe's southern border.

Contrary to Vox's suggestions, however, De la Torre believes that Spain should not break its relationship with Morocco and that dialogue and cooperation are the way forward.

According to the mayor, the city council should show its solidarity with Ceuta following "the invasion of 100,000 people", as he put it. He also called for the extension of the Tarajal breakwater to protect the city. "Ceuta needs a secure border. That is obvious," he said.

There is just one thing on which, curiously, both Vox and Con Málaga agree, and that is that Morocco is responsible for the situation in Ceuta. According to Con Málaga's deputy spokesperson, Toni Morillas, "Morocco cannot be allowed to turn Ceuta into a powder keg with the international support of the far right".

Vox councillors stated that they are against violence, although the two political groups have disagreements regarding the strategy to express these stances. Vox's initiative regarding Ceuta will have the backing of the PP on those points where it reaffirms the Spanish character of this territory and will therefore be successful.

However, this does not apply to the provisions calling for a break with the Kingdom of Morocco.

"We do not usually table motions that do not deal with issues relating to Malaga, but in the case of Ceuta it is necessary to do so because the situation is deplorable and extremely complicated for the people of Ceuta," Vox spokesperson Antonio Alcázar stated. "We reject any claims by the Kingdom of Morocco," he said.

On another note, the PSOE is calling for a reshuffle of the PP's governing team "in light of the serious management failings" that occurred this summer with the closure of six beaches due to faecal bacteria, falling tree branches, rats in Pedregalejo and cleaning issues.

Leader of the party in Malaga Mariano Ruiz Araujo stated that they are calling for the dismissal of the councillors for the environment, Penélope Gómez, whom the mayor has just promoted to the position of sixth deputy mayor, and for beaches, Teresa Porras.

Ruiz Araujo stated that Malaga had endured "a horrible summer" of "very serious" incidents. He also criticised the state of cleanliness in the city's residential areas. For him, the incidents involving faecal bacteria on the beaches and the rats in Pedregalejo represent a high economic cost "and, above all, a cost for the public".

While Con Málaga expressed its support for this proposal, the PP and Vox were opposed to it. They hold 19 seats, compared with the left's 12.

Regarding the dismissal of Gómez and Porras, De la Torre stated that he had "absolutely no intention" of doing it. "They're doing a phenomenal job. The Socialists are just nit-picking," he stated. De la Torre said that, while that there is always room for improvement, he recognises their effort.

As for the issue of cleanliness, the mayor stated that it is a complex matter and that residents could help and make greater efforts to ensure the city remains clean.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city