Malaga reopens Carlos Haya false tunnel to traffic following lorry-taxi accident

Traffic returned to normal in the early hours of Friday morning in the Ortega Prados tunnel in the Costa del Sol capital, better known as ... the Carlos Haya "false tunnel", following the accident on Wednesday in which a lorry crashed into a taxi, causing a massive traffic jam.

According to the DGT (traffic authority), following the complex operation to remove the vehicles from the road, the slip road onto the MA-20 from Avenida Valle Inclán initially reopened to ease traffic flow. The other lanes remained closed during repair work, which finished in the early hours of Friday.

Due to the accident, the road surface on the MA-20 inside the Ortega Prados tunnel was damaged. Consequently, the roads division of the Ministry of Transport began work on Thursday to repair the road surface over a stretch of around 100 metres to ensure it can reopen in conditions that meet road safety standards.

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