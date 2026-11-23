Wine is his life’s work and his passion. Juan Francisco Vallejos is the president of the Regulatory Council for the Malaga, Sierras de Malaga ... and Pasas de Malaga Designation of Origin – three seals of quality that attest to the excellence of the products produced in the province.

This body has cause for celebration, as the Sierras de Malaga DO is currently marking its 25th anniversary with youthful vigour and a rebellious spirit.

"It is a young designation compared to others, but it has its own identity, a wealth of wine-making heritage and a bright future ahead,” he explains.

– The Sierras de Malaga Designation of Origin is celebrating its 25th anniversary; it is the younger of the two we have in the province.

-Well, actually we have three if we include the Pasas de Malaga Designation of Origin, although as far as wines are concerned, that’s correct. But it’s been 25 years of development, hard work, fresh ideas and, above all, people who believed in the enormous potential of our vineyards. The creation of Sierra de Malaga in 2001 marked a turning point for wine in our province. Malaga already had a centuries-old winemaking tradition, particularly renowned for its sweet wines, and with the Sierras de Malaga Designation of Origin, other interests began to emerge, along with new fashions, trends and wines with slightly lower alcohol content. And we proved that our regions had much more to offer.

– Are 25 years enough to make a good wine?

-Of course. Even though the history goes back 25 years, the people who make these kinds of wines have been doing so for generations.

– What is the difference between the Sierras de Malaga Designation of Origin and the Malaga Designation of Origin?

-In the Sierras de Malaga Designation of Origin (DO), wines known as ‘tranquilos’ are produced: whites, rosés and reds. In the Malaga DO, which celebrated its centenary last year and is the oldest in Spain, traditional wines are produced. I am referring to sweet wines, liqueur wines, high-alcohol wines or fortified wines, which were the most highly prized throughout the world in the 17th and 19th centuries. The Sierras de Malaga DO came into being out of necessity when there was a desire to produce the other types of wine that are popular today. However, in many cases, they are made by the very same professionals, winegrowers and wineries that produce the others.

– Why weren’t the two brought together under a single label?

-Malaga wines had to be registered a century ago because they were so highly prized that people began to imitate them, leading to widespread fraud. To protect the brand, they were then registered with the Patent and Trade Marks Office, and that was the seed from which today’s Designations of Origin grew. The thing is, when still wines began to be produced, they could not be brought under the same regulations from a century ago, and the solution we were given was to create another DO linked to the brand but with different criteria.

– What are the main grape varieties grown in Malaga?

-It depends on the area: In the Axarquía there is a lot of Muscat of Alexandria. Pedro Ximén is also very important. We also have Romé, which is a native variety, and Doradilla, which originates from my village (Mollina). We also have red grape varieties, which, although they come from elsewhere, are now being planted here too. I’m talking about Syrah, Tempranillo and Merlot, which are being grown in the Ronda area.

‘This year we’ve had a much larger and higher-quality harvest than last year’

– How many wineries are there in the Sierras de Malaga Designation of Origin?

-There are 48 wineries in the province, but I wouldn’t be able to distinguish them by DO because, as I mentioned earlier, some produce both types.

– And what about the main production areas?

-We have them in the Axarquía, in the northern part of the province, in Ronda, Manilva and Los Montes.

– How has this year’s grape harvest been?

-This year we’ve had a much larger harvest than last year – when we were affected by mildew – and the quality has been better. The generous rainfall we had in late winter and spring has allowed the plants to recover very well.

– What are you planning to do to celebrate the anniversary?

-We’re going to be organising various activities, including a special edition of ‘Wine Saturdays’ at the Malaga Wine Museum – which is our headquarters – in Plaza de Viñeros. We want to look back over these 25 years through a series of tastings and experience first-hand the wealth of varieties, regions and winemaking techniques I mentioned earlier. We’ll also be revisiting the stories and projects of those who have played a leading role in this transformation. But we’re celebrating our 25th anniversary by looking to the future, because Sierras de Malaga is a young appellation compared to others, yet it has its own distinct identity, a wealth of wine-making heritage and a bright future ahead.

A good time for the sector

– What is the current state of Malaga wine?

-I think we’re going through a really good period because our product is highly prized and the Malaga gastronomic scene holds us in high regard. There are a great many wine drinkers and tourists – particularly from Spain – who are interested in and seeking out the identity of our wines.

– And does the hospitality industry recognise the importance of local wines?

-Many businesses still tend to view the industry in an industrial light; by that I mean that they may choose products based primarily on price, but it’s true that other hospitality businesses do appreciate what we have to offer.

– Speaking of prices, why can’t we compete with those in other regions?

-We must bear in mind that the geography of our regions is very challenging and that the winemaking process is highly distinctive; it can never be compared to a more industrial wine, where cost-saving is the priority. What we need to get across is that Malaga wine offers quality, tradition, history, stunning landscapes, charming villages and so much more within the bottle.

– Can we compete on quality?

-We produce wines of excellent quality, and leading oenologists and sommeliers have recognised this through some very prestigious awards. Wine from the Sierras de Malaga Designation of Origin is already being sold in other regions and even internationally, and that speaks volumes.

– What does toasting with a Sierras de Malaga wine offer that toasting with a Rioja or a Ribera doesn’t?

-To raise a glass of Sierras de Malaga is to raise a glass to the history of the province itself, to its traditions, its land and the humble people who, generation after generation, are dedicated to bringing the very best of our province to the finest tables.