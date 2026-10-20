Missing person
Search is under way for 56-year-old Cártama resident who has been missing since Saturday
Antonio M. M. is 1.60 metres tall and has greyish hair
SOS Desaparecidos is appealing for help in locating a resident of Cártama who went missing on Saturday, 17 October.
The man in question is 56- ... year-old Antonio M. M. He is 1.60 metres tall, of average build, with greyish hair and brown eyes.
At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue jeans, a blue and white striped T-shirt and black trainers.
Anyone who can provide any clues or information about his whereabouts can call the following number: 868 286 726.