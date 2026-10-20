Search is under way for 56-year-old Cártama resident who has been missing since Saturday

Rossel Aparicio Málaga 20/10/2026 Actualizado a las 14:23h.

SOS Desaparecidos is appealing for help in locating a resident of Cártama who went missing on Saturday, 17 October.

The man in question is 56- ... year-old Antonio M. M. He is 1.60 metres tall, of average build, with greyish hair and brown eyes.