Coín announces construction of first dog park The "highly demanded" facility, which has an area of almost 1,000 square metres, will be located in the Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente area

The councillor for Parks and Gardens and the Mayor of Coín at the site of the new dog park. / SUR

Coín town hall has announced that construction will soon begin on the first dog park in the municipality, a space that has been “highly demanded” by the local people.

The new facility, which has an area of almost 1,000 square metres, will be located in the Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente area.

The project contemplates an L-shaped space with two different areas, one which will have a picnic table and a drinking fountain for dogs. According to councillor Vanesa Sedeño, this area will be created for animals that are not used to interacting with other dogs.

There will also be a play area with an obstacle course with seven different apparatus, each of which will have a QR code designed to explain its function.

“This will be a space where dogs can exercise and enjoy themselves and one more leisure and recreation area in Coín,” the town’s mayor, Francisco Santos, said.

The mayor pointed out that Coín has a large rural area in which to walk pets, although a park of this type in the town centre had been requested by the residents.

“Coín is an open town with space for everyone, and of course, also for our pets,” Santos added.