Malaga province traffic police accidentally catch two men travelling armed and with fake passport

The Guardia Civil arrested two men, Turkish nationals, during a routine check in the Malaga town of Alhaurín el Grande, after discovering that they were ... travelling armed and with invalid documents in the vehicle on 29 October.

The arrest happened at the Venta de los Morenos roundabout, a key junction in the municipality. After signalling a car to stop, the police noticed the odd behaviour of the occupants, which aroused their suspicions.

Upon searching the car and the two people travelling in it, the Guardia Civil discovered that one of them was carrying a concealed pistol. They were hiding a fake passport among their belongings.

The police arrested both men and seized the firearm. The two suspects were brought before Coín magistrates' court the following day. The court ordered that both be remanded in custody, without bail.

The investigation remains open.

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