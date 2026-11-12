Estepona is making it easier to register as a resident in the hope that 20,000 residents will come forward

Estepona town hall will open its doors on three Saturdays in November to help residents living in the municipality but not yet registered on the ... municipal census to register. The initiative, which aims to reduce the number of unregistered residents, will allow people to complete this procedure on 14, 21 and 28 November, between 10am and 2pm, without the need to book an appointment.

The measure addresses the discrepancy between the officially registered population and the number of residents estimated by the council on the basis of their use of municipal services. Estepona currently has around 85,000 residents registered on the municipal census, but the council estimates that there are around 20,000 more people living in the town who are not yet registered.

In addition to the special Saturday opening hours, the council has decided to remove the requirement for an appointment to carry out administrative procedures on weekdays. This means that members of the public can choose either to continue using the appointment system, which allows them to be seen at a specific time, or to go directly to the council offices during opening hours and wait their turn.

The special Saturday service will be provided at the town hall, situated on Avenida Juan Carlos I. By extending these in-person services, the local authority aims to make it easier for those who find it difficult to visit during the week to carry out their administrative tasks, and to speed up the process of registering on the municipal register for those who are already resident in the municipality.

Registration can also be completed online via the council’s electronic portal (estepona.sedelectronica.es), without the need to visit the council offices.

Further information

At the same time, the town hall is running an information campaign aimed at residents of foreign nationality - both citizens of European Union countries and those from outside the EU - to inform them of the requirements and deadlines for exercising their right to vote. This initiative is being carried out alongside the voter registration campaign and aims to inform this group about their rights to participate in elections.

The council’s aim is, therefore, to increase the number of registered residents and to bring the official population figures more closely into line with the demographic reality of Estepona.