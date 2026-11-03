Concrete walkways and drainage decking: Estepona’s beaches are gearing up for change

Estepona is making steady progress with the comprehensive refurbishment of its beach infrastructure. The town hall has taken a decisive step forward in this modernisation ... plan after formally awarding the contract for the supply and installation of prefabricated concrete walkways and drainage decking, worth a total of 414,304 euros (including VAT), to the firm Prefabricados López y Mochón SL.

This contract award reflects the council’s commitment to transforming access points to the sea into corridors that are permanently functional, safe and accessible throughout the year. The project involves the installation of 1,250 linear metres of fixed walkways and the fitting of 82 decking units - 42 with drainage for showers and foot washbasins, and 40 for the beach facilities. All these elements will be made of concrete with a non-slip wood-effect finish, ensuring the coastal aesthetic without compromising on maximum technical safety.

Furthermore, the facilities will fully comply with the regulatory ordinance on standards for accessibility in infrastructure, town planning, building and transport in Andalucía. The new concrete paths will have an increased width of 1.80 metres (substantially wider than the current wooden ones), which will facilitate easy access for people with reduced mobility and pushchairs from the seafront promenade or the coastal walkway to the sandy areas and the service facilities.

A key aspect of this transition is the end of the operational constraints imposed by timber. The old platforms required periodic removal after each summer season and suffered significant deterioration due to the impact of storm surges. In contrast, prefabricated concrete structures stand out for their durability and their high capacity to withstand the heavy traffic of coastal cleaning machinery, minimising maintenance costs and the workload for local authorities.

The council has awarded the contract for 414,304 euros, and the company will install a further 30 footbridges and shorten the completion timeframe

Among the significant improvements achieved during the tendering process, the supplier will install 30 additional footbridges compared with the initial specifications. Furthermore, completion times have been drastically reduced: the implementation period has been cut from the 84 days specified in the tender documents to just 49 days from the signing of the contract. The successful tenderer will also extend the warranty period to four years.

A comprehensive plan

This refurbishment of access points forms part of a comprehensive plan to upgrade the beaches, with a budget of almost 900,000 euros. At the same time, the council is currently putting out to tender - for 421,685 euros - the contract for the refurbishment of 16 beach facilities (six for lifeguarding and first aid, nine with accessible toilets and one storage unit for rescue equipment and amphibious chairs), spread across key beaches such as Arroyo Vaquero, El Cristo, La Rada, Saladillo, El Padrón and the Paseo Marítimo, thereby completing the most extensive upgrade of Estepona’s coastal facilities in recent years.

These measures will complement the new lifeguard and rescue towers that were installed in the summer of 2025. In total, there were 17 new structures, located in La Rada, El Cristo, El Padrón, El Saladillo and Arroyo Vaquero.