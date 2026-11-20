A complaint lodged in Malaga by a dentist has led to the dismantling of a criminal network allegedly involved in the large-scale forgery of ... medical prescriptions across the country.

The investigation, dubbed ‘Operation Obelix’ and carried out by the Cybercrime Unit of the Malaga Provincial Police Headquarters, has uncovered the identity theft of more than 40 doctors and has so far resulted in the arrest of two men aged 19 and 28 in the provinces of Girona and Madrid, as well as the identification of a third suspect.

The case began in the capital of Malaga, where a dentist went to the police station after receiving an alert call from a pharmacy in Barcelona.

The pharmacist became suspicious after repeatedly receiving prescriptions in the name of the Malaga-based dentist for medicines that bore no relation to dental practice.

Upon confirming that third parties were using his professional details without his consent, the dentist reported the matter to the National Police in Malaga.

Initial investigations by cybercrime officers in Malaga revealed that, within a short period of time, more than 100 fraudulent prescriptions had been issued in this dentist’s name alone.

To do this, the criminals had breached the security measures of a private-sector digital prescription platform. The network’s aim was to obtain opioid and depressant medicines in order to extract or exploit their narcotic components and subsequently distribute them in recreational settings.

By tracing the withdrawn medicines, the investigators found that most of the forged prescriptions were being filled at pharmacies in Andalucía and Catalonia.

Technical analysis of the connections used to infiltrate the healthcare platform led the officers to a property in the town of Figueres, in the province of Girona.

Officers from the Cybercrime Section travelled to the scene and, with the support of the Catalonia Police Headquarters, carried out a search of the property.

The operation culminated in the arrest of the alleged mastermind behind the scheme and the seizure of a large quantity of computer equipment, as well as a digital wallet containing crypto-assets valued at 3,000 euros.

Police also arrested one of the buyers of the illegally obtained medicines in Collado Villalba (Madrid).

The subsequent data extraction and analysis of the electronic devices seized by the Malaga police revealed the true extent of the fraud, bringing the number of doctors affected to more than 40 across Spain.

The computer equipment contained forged identity documents in the victims’ names, fraudulent email accounts and various communications with professional bodies throughout the country, which the main suspect had deceived in order to obtain the necessary credentials to issue prescriptions.

The two detainees are charged with the offences of unauthorised access to computer systems, forgery of documents and offences against public health.

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