Changes and cancellations to Halloween events in Malaga province

The mourning following the rail tragedy in the province of Toledo will have an impact on Halloween celebrations in Malaga province. Given the severity ... of the accident and the days of mourning that the government has declared, local councils have decided to suspend or alter the programme of events planned for the evening of 31 October as a mark of respect.

Malaga city

The city council has announced that it is cancelling the municipal events scheduled to take place in the various districts, as well as Friday's Poloween Horror Fest at the Polo Nacional de Contenidos Digitales. These are the events affected

Muelle Uno is going ahead with its 'Cielito lindo' programme this Saturday from 5.30pm to 9pm. The venues will be handing out sweets to visitors while stocks last and there will be a themed photo booth where you can have your photo taken and take a printed copy home with you. In addition, a fancy dress competition will be held with three categories and prizes: family or group, the scariest and the most creative.

The Plaza Mayor retail park has decided to postpone the special Halloween activities planned for its 'Jardín de las Almas Perdidas' ('Garden of Lost Souls') and will announce in the coming days the new dates. However, the 'Trick or Treat event, where children can collect sweets from participating shops this Saturday, will go ahead as planned.

The La Concepción botanical and historical garden will go ahead with the narrative tour scheduled for this Saturday: 'La residencia de las sombras' ('The Home of Shadows'). There will be several sessions, starting at 7pm. The price is 17 euros per person and you must book in advance by calling 951 92 61 80 or 639 91 40 55.

Torremolinos

Torremolinos town hall was initially thinking of cancelling the 'Fiesta del terror' at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre on Saturday, but instead it decided to reschedule it for Sunday, 1 November.

The timetable remains as planned, from 4.30pm to 9.30pm. From 5pm to 7pm, visitors can enjoy the 'cursed' treasure hunt, as well as creative workshops for the whole family, including horror make-up, tattoos and special effects wounds and monstrous hair dyeing.

The horror tunnel will run from 7pm until 9.30pm. Access to the tunnel will be via the rear of the cultural centre. Entry is free and on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be live music throughout the day, provided by Quimi Rock.

Benalmádena

Benalmádena town hall will also not be going ahead with the activities planned for this Saturday, which were to take place at various locations such as the Plaza de las Tres Culturas, the Casa del Terror 'Los Páez' on Avenida Juan Luis Peralta and the various 'Rincones del Terror' ('Corners of Horror') scattered throughout different areas of Benalmádena Pueblo.

Change of date in Marbella and San Pedro

Marbella has moved the date of the Halloween celebrations to Sunday. 'El reino de las sombras' ('The Kingdom of Shadows') will take place on stages along Paseo de la Alameda, Avenida Nabeul and Parque de la Represa, from 6pm until midnight. The popular Tostón, will also go ahead this Sunday, as originally planned.

In San Pedro Alcántara, 'La pasarela de los susurros' ('The Path of Whispers') will take place on the boulevard, from 6pm to midnight.

The activities scheduled for Nueva Andalucía will take place that same Sunday, in this case in the district gardens, from 6pm to 9pm; on Avenida de Las Palmeras, in the El Ángel area, from 5pm to 8 pm; and at the Platero school in Las Chapas, from 6pm until midnight.

Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Chilches, Torrox and Torre del Mar

Vélez-Málaga town hall is also cancelling all scheduled municipal activities. This measure also applies to Benajarafe, Valle-Niza, Cajiz, Triana, Almayate, Chilches, Torre del Mar, Caleta de Vélez, Mezquitilla and Lagos.

Torrox town hall is also suspending its programme, as is the Rincón de la Victoria town hall.

Maro

The Maroween celebrations in Maro will now take place on Sunday, 1 November. Despite the change of date, the planned activities will go ahead as scheduled from 5pm, featuring a parade, chestnut and sweet potato tastings, fancy dress competitions and musical performances in Maro.

Fuengirola, Mijas and Estepona

The local councils of Mijas, Fuengirola and Estepona are following the example of most municipalities in the province and have decided to cancel this year's Halloween celebrations.

Alhaurín de la Torre

The activities at the Alhaurín de la Torre youth centre scheduled for this Saturday have been postponed until Sunday and Monday. Those with tickets for the children's show on 31 October may use them on 1 November and those with tickets for the 30th may use them on the 2nd.

The adult show will also take place on Sunday and the 'La Caja Encantada' ('The Enchanted Box') show will be on Monday.

Sunday

Children's session: 4pm-7.30pm. Tickets for this day will be valid on 31 October at the same time as originally booked.

Horror attraction for adults and young people: 9pm until midnight.

La Hoguera festival: 9pm until midnight.

Calle del Terror

Monday

Session for young people with disabilities: 11.30am to 12pm.

'La Caja Encantada': 12pm.

Children's session: 4pm to 9.10pm.

Tickets for this day will be for 30 October at the same time as originally booked.

Anyone unable to attend due to these changes may request a refund at the Casa de la Juventud during morning or afternoon opening hours (from 9.30am to 2pm and from 4.30pm to 8pm) before the event in question takes place.

Celebration in Cártama

Cártama will also hold its Halloween celebrations on Sunday. At 4pm, the parades will set off from the town hall and the Estación de Cártama mayor's office. From 5pm, there will be children's workshops in Cártama Pueblo (next to the Carthima theatre) and Estación de Cártama (El Cruce shopping centre). At 6pm, the haunted house at the Carthima theatre will open (entrance on Calle González Marín). From 6pm to 10pm, a fortune-teller will be offering free numerology readings at the theatre entrance.

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