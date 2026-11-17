Passengers on Malaga's commuter rail network are experiencing another day of delays and cancellations due to the Renfe strike this Tuesday, although the disruptions ... have been minimal. Unlike previous strikes, which train drivers' union Semaf had organised, all trade union groups are supporting the strike this week.

State-owned operator Renfe has reported that the C1 (Costa) and C2 (Guadalhorce) services in Malaga are meeting minimum service levels. These stipulate a service frequency of 75 per cent during peak hours, namely from 6am to 9am; from 1.30pm to 3.30pm; and from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. For the rest of the day, the service level will be 50 per cent.

As for disruptions, up to 10am only the Malaga-Seville 7.02am service and the Seville-Malaga 7.51am had been cancelled, with passengers getting to their destination by a bus transfer.

High-speed services in Andalucía have not been affected by the strikes, as the line remains closed following the rail accident at Urda (Toledo).

The CGT rail sector has said that the strike has brought infrastructure maintenance work and operations at workshops such as the AVE workshop in Malaga to a "complete standstill". "The morning shift is starting with serious disruption to commuter services and the strike will be felt throughout the day across all Renfe services."

The CGT stated that the strike will be "total" in workshops and customer service departments, as well as in infrastructure maintenance, although "minimum services will be maintained".

Explore the main Malaga province regional section