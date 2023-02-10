Is Andalucía now a tax haven?

Blevins Franks
Blevins Franks
International tax and wealth management advisers Blevins Franks is hosting a series of seminars in March aimed at British residents in Spain.
The seminars aim to clarify what the recent income, succession, and wealth tax reductions mean for you.
Other points of discussion will be understanding domicile, simplifying procedures, and avoiding taxes on death in the UK and Andalucia.
Sotogrande 7 March
Marbella 8 March
Fuengirola 9 March
Almerimar 14 March
Guest speakers Russell Investments will share their market outlook and sensible planning opportunities for 2023.
The event will provide an opportunity to chat to the Blevins Franks partners and listen to updates on these tax, estate, and financial planning issues.
Bookings can be made by the website www.blevinsfranks.com, by contacting events.spain@blevinsfranks.com or freephone 900 670 047.