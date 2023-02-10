Is Andalucía now a tax haven? British residents in Spain are invited to a series of seminars hosted by international tax and wealth management advisers Blevins Franks

Friday, 10 February 2023, 11:25

International tax and wealth management advisers Blevins Franks is hosting a series of seminars in March aimed at British residents in Spain.

The seminars aim to clarify what the recent income, succession, and wealth tax reductions mean for you.

Other points of discussion will be understanding domicile, simplifying procedures, and avoiding taxes on death in the UK and Andalucia.

Seminars Sotogrande 7 March

Marbella 8 March

Fuengirola 9 March

Almerimar 14 March

Guest speakers Russell Investments will share their market outlook and sensible planning opportunities for 2023.

The event will provide an opportunity to chat to the Blevins Franks partners and listen to updates on these tax, estate, and financial planning issues.

