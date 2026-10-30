50 years of haute cuisine on the Costa del Sol

Alekk M. Saanders Marbella 30/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:35h.

The restaurant industry on the Costa del Sol reached new heights of excellence with the opening of the ‘La Fonda’ restaurant in Marbella. The restaurant owned by the Horcher family quickly became the benchmark for international haute cuisine and sophistication on the Costa del Sol.

Most prestigious in Berlin

In 1904, Gustav Horcher, who was to become a prominent German restaurateur, realised his dream by opening his own restaurant in the very heart of Berlin. ‘Restaurant Horcher’ was renowned for its cosy atmosphere and served dishes from Central European and Austro-Hungarian haute cuisine. Specialties included the Faisan de presse, for which the pheasant bones were pressed to make a sauce that was then flambéed at the table. Over the years, it became one of the most prestigious restaurants amongst Germany’s high society. It also became famous for having German President Paul von Hindenburg as a regular guest.

Otto Horcher opened a branch in London’s Burlington Gardens in 1938; however, it did not last long and was closed later that same year

In 1931, following the death of Gustav Horcher, the family business passed to his son Otto Horcher, who gave it a new look and style. Incidentally, believing that such cuisine might appeal to the English elite, Horcher opened a branch in London’s Burlington Gardens in 1938; however, it did not last long and was closed later that same year. Moreover, during that period, Otto Horcher opened ‘Die drei Husaren’ in Vienna and ‘Maxim’s’ in Paris.

Historic milestone in Madrid

The bombing of Berlin forced the Horcher family to flee and open a branch in Spain. In 1943, Otto opened a restaurant in the Spanish capital, near Retiro Park. The establishment exuded a refined, classic bourgeois atmosphere and a commitment to tradition, with formal dress and table service. Yes, ‘Horcher’ was one of the first in Madrid to introduce solid exquisite crystal, silver cutlery, linen tablecloths and napkins, as well as proper service by waiters. Male guests were required to wear a suit jacket.

'Horcher' in Madrid exuded a refined, classic bourgeois atmosphere and a commitment to tradition, with formal dress and table service

The menu featured exquisite dishes from Central European and German cuisine, combined with typical Spanish products. Game dishes (particularly pressed partridge) and ‘Baumkuchen’ (a traditional German layered cake) were particularly popular. The restaurant enjoyed great success among both Spanish gourmets and the discerning diners of the Spanish capital including Ernest Hemingway and Sophia Loren, amongst others. By the late 1940s, ‘Horcher’ had become a gastronomic landmark of the city, and in the 1970s, it was regarded as the best in Madrid thanks to its collaboration with the French chef Jean-Claude Bourgueil.

Otto Horcher and his wife. (SUR)

Celebrities' magnet in Marbella

In 1976, ‘Horcher’ expanded its presence in Spain when the family acquired and opened La Fonda in Marbella where the same year Otto Horcher passed away. Incidentally, it is reported that two years earlier, his son Gustav Richard Horcher (known to his close friends as Moppy) had taken over the running of the family’s growing business.

Thanks to a third-generation member of the family, the historic hotel in Marbella’s old town became a true international culinary centre

Thanks to a third-generation member of the family, the historic hotel in Marbella’s old town became a true international culinary centre. In the 1970s and 1980s, it became a magnet for Marbella’s high society, attracting figures from the worlds of culture, the arts and politics from all over the world.

La Fonda these days. (A.M.Saanders)

The restaurant served dishes prepared according to the recipes of fine Central European and French cuisine, featuring roasted large and small game with sauces based on traditional stock and exquisite accompaniments.

In 1978, just two years after opening, 'Horcher' in Marbella was awarded a Michelin star

In 1978, just two years after opening, it became the first restaurant in Marbella to be awarded a Michelin star. It retained this coveted Michelin star continuously until it finally closed in 1995. After many years of disuse, the building was completely restored and reopened in 2023 as the luxury hotel but the name ‘La Fonda’ is still associated with a luxurious, delicious venue.