Beatrice Perlac 06/11/2026 Actualizado a las 12:10h.

A garden should be an expression of our personality, our lifestyle and, in many ways, the way we like to present ourselves to others. Today, I would like to explore three contemporary garden styles, each with its own character and charm. Which one feels more like you?

1. The white garden

Timeless elegance and the beauty of simplicity

Always elegant, this style takes inspiration from more traditional and classical gardens, where simplicity is the key to beauty. Green and white are the dominant colours, creating subtle contrasts through carefully selected plants and foliage. The plants we would choose would be white Iceberg roses which have a continued flowering in our climate, Mystus, hedges of Eleagunus ebbengei or Metrosideros.

Decorative beige gravel adds warmth and texture, while carefully positioned fountains and discreet lighting bring a sense of calm and sophistication. These gardens are all about balance, symmetry and understated elegance. Nothing feels excessive; every element has its place.

2. The Mediterranean garden

The beauty of imperfection

For those who appreciate a more relaxed, natural approach, the Mediterranean garden celebrates the beauty of imperfection. Its inspiration comes directly from the surrounding landscape, where plants grow freely and the seasons are allowed to leave their mark.

Here, the senses play an important role. The fragrance of lavender, rosemary and thyme is part of the experience, while olive trees and cypresses provide the essential Mediterranean structure. Holm oaks and other native trees can also be introduced to create a landscape that feels deeply connected to its natural surroundings.

These gardens are not about perfection, but about character, texture and a certain sense of freedom.

3. The Californian garden with a Brazilian touch

Organic shapes and architectural plants

This style is for those who appreciate a more organic approach to garden design, with flowing, curved lines and unexpected combinations of plants. Inspired by Californian landscapes, with a splash of Brazilian influence, these gardens combine sculptural shapes, natural textures and distinctive architectural plants.

Gravel is usually chosen in warm, earthy tones, ranging from browns to soft sandy colours, creating a natural and harmonious setting. Plant combinations might include Bismarckia palms, Beaucarnea, cacti and yuccas, where the contrast between their distinctive shapes and textures creates a unique visual identity.

The beauty of these gardens lies in the plants themselves: their architectural forms, their strong presence and their ability to maintain much the same appearance throughout the year. They are generally slow-growing, long-lasting species that require relatively little maintenance and water. The result is a garden with a strong, timeless personality, where structure and form take centre stage rather than seasonal changes or flowering.

Just as with our homes, our gardens say something about who we are. So, which of these three styles would you choose?