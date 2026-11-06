Malaga's diocese observes sharp fall in baptisms and first communions in the province over the past year

The diocese of Malaga presented on Thursday the figures for the 2025 financial year, coinciding with this Sunday's celebration of Día de la Iglesia ... Diocesana, on which the Church publishes its accounts and reminds its members of the need to contribute to supporting its charitable and liturgical work.

As part of this year's campaign, which has the slogan 'God is counting on you', figures show a sharp decline in baptisms and first communions over the past year.

There were 3,844 baptisms in 2025, which is 1,000 fewer than the 4,925 in 2024. This represents a 21 per cent decrease, by far the largest over the last four years. In 2022, there were a total of 5,053 baptisms in churches in Malaga and Melilla.

As for first communions, 3,623 were celebrated in the last financial year, which is 1,408 fewer than the 5,031 in 2024, representing a decline of 28 per cent, twice the decline between 2022 and 2023, when the number of children receiving their first Holy Communion fell by 13 per cent.

In response to enquiries from Sur, the diocesan treasurer, Guillermo Tejero, attributed these figures to the decline in the birth rate in recent years. He pointed out that, since the pandemic, the birth rate has accelerated the decline that had already been under way over the previous decade.

However, according to the latest data from the INE (national statistics institute), the birth rate saw a slight upturn in 2025 in Malaga. A total of 11,744 babies were born in the province, 51 more than were born in 2024.

According to the diocese's figures over the last four years, the number of confirmations has also fallen, particularly in 2025, with 5,386, 36 per cent fewer than in 2024, when the figure stood at 8,458. Similarly, the number of church weddings fell last year to 817, compared with 957 in the previous year. However, 186 baptisms were performed for people over the age of seven who chose to join the Catholic faith.

In financial terms, the accounts of the Church in Malaga for 2025 totalled 31.9 million euros, eleven per cent less than the 2024 balance sheet of income and expenditure, which stood at 36.3 million euros. On the income side, contributions from laypeople have risen slightly (from 8.1 to 8.8 million euros) as has extraordinary income (from 968,512 to 1,536,545 euros), but current revenue has fallen significantly (from 9.2 to 4.4 million euros) as has the expenditure on pastoral activities and assistance (from 7.1 to 2.8 million).

Change in the management of the diocesan house

The bishop's office explained that these changes are due to the fact that, in June last year, the running of the diocesan house went to Fundación Victoria, which manages the diocesan schools. "Both institutions have close ties of collaboration on joint projects such as the Escuela de Hostelería and the catering service at the Casa, for which the canteens of the diocesan schools are the main client," sources pointed out.

"In 2024, various sums were allocated as 'aid to institutions' to Fundación Victoria (3,600,000 euros) and to the Cathedral (600,000 euros), which were not required in 2025," the diocese said in order to explain the reduction in the budget for pastoral and welfare work, which stands at 2.8 million euros, in line with previous years (3.4 million in 2023; 2.1 in 2022; 1.3 in 2021; and 3.6 in 2020).

Bishop José Antonio Satué highlighted the social work of the local Church to support people in need. "We have been talking for years about poor families with members who are in work," he stated. In 2025, nearly 50,000 people benefitted from the diocese's welfare programmes across 211 centres (174 aimed at alleviating poverty; 15 homes for the elderly, the chronically ill and people with disabilities; and five dedicated to supporting women and victims of violence, among others).

Satué said that churches are "welcoming places" and that the Church forms part of "the life of towns and cities". "We all receive and we all contribute," he stressed, while encouraging parishes to be "spaces for community". He also reminded of the tax benefits available to those who choose to contribute a fixed amount towards the upkeep of their parish.

On the heritage front, the treasurer announced that, before the end of this year, they will submit the project to the regional office of the department of culture for the restoration of the church of Santo Domingo in Malaga, the only historic church in the city that has not yet been refurbished. The restoration will take place in two.

The bishop expressed his "satisfaction" at how the project to fit the Cathedral with a gabled roof is progressing. He highlighted the ground-reinforcement work currently carried out to halt the crack that is splitting the Sagrario church in two.

Explore the main Malaga province regional section