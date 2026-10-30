Rooftop gardens: turning an unused space into outdoor heaven

Beatrice Perlac 30/10/2026 a las 01:00h.

Rooftops and solariums are often some of the most underused spaces in a home. Yet, with the right design, they can become places to relax, entertain and enjoy Mediterranean life.

The first thing I consider is the sun. In our Mediterranean climate, excessive exposure is often the main reason these spaces are left unused. Before choosing plants, we need to understand the orientation of the rooftop and how the sun moves throughout the day. We should identify the area where we will spend time and create shade there, with a bioclimatic pergola or outdoor sails.

The second thing I look at is the view. Is there something we would prefer not to see? If so, planting can be used strategically to block or soften those unwanted views mostly with the help of plants.

We should identify the most attractive orientation and keep it as open as possible, avoiding planting that could obstruct it.

If there is no view to highlight, I often recommend orientating the main perspective towards the south, embracing the Mediterranean light, and placing a focal point to catch your attention.

Once this is established, we can ask the question: how do we want to use the space?

Whether it is going to be an area for relaxing or entertaining, the choice of flooring is important. Materials used can make a rooftop feel much more like a garden. I like using generous areas of fine gravel. Walking on gravel creates a sensation of earth and gives the space a softer, more natural character.

Artificial grass is useful, especially for families with young children. It provides a comfortable surface for playing and, visually, the colour green immediately makes an area feel more natural, joyful and welcoming. Stone stepping paths can connect areas and guide people through the rooftop.

Water is also important. A fountain introduces sound, movement and a feeling of freshness, particularly valuable during hot Mediterranean summers.

Finally, rooftops are increasingly being used for cooking and entertaining. An outdoor kitchen or barbecue can transform the space into a great place for summer dinners.

I would also consider a raised kitchen garden, allowing herbs and edible plants to become part of both the garden and the cooking experience.

A successful rooftop garden is not about filling every corner. It is about understanding the climate, the views and, above all, how we want to live there.