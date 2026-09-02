Nacaré Residences raises the bar for luxury living on the Costa del Sol

SUR in English Estepona 02/09/2026 a las 10:24h.

The idea of luxury living is changing. Buyers are no longer focused solely on location and architectural quality. They also want high-quality services, wellbeing and a more complete lifestyle. This shift is driving a new generation of residential developments where premium amenities and personalised services are at the heart of the experience.

According to Black Horse Partners, these developments are also proving increasingly attractive to both buyers and investors.

Nacaré Residences, the company’s new development in Estepona, has been designed around this approach. The project combines wellness facilities, communal spaces and the Nacaré Owners Club to create a complete residential experience.

The aim is to bring comfort, privacy and a wide range of services together in one setting, and the Costa del Sol is emerging as one of the most dynamic markets for this new generation of premium homes.

For Francesc Bascompte, CEO of Black Horse Partners, the future of premium residential property lies in “combining architecture, services and professional management to offer residents a distinctive experience”.

Services designed around residents

Nacaré Residences offers more than high-quality communal facilities. Residents will have access to landscaped gardens, a spa with a water circuit, an indoor pool, a massage and beauty room, a high-tech gym, a flex room, an owners’ lounge and bar, a meeting room, a skypool and a rooftop lounge.

The Owners Club adds a further layer of personalised service. The private community brings together amenities, services, experiences and exclusive benefits, giving residents access to a wide range of options tailored to their needs.

Core services include 24/7 concierge assistance, security and access control, housekeeping in communal areas, comprehensive maintenance and gardening, high-speed internet in communal areas, private parking and spaces for visitors.

However, the Nacaré Residences experience goes a step further with a range of tailored services designed to meet the needs and preferences of each resident. The extensive menu is designed to cover every detail and create a more personalised way of living.

Home services include housekeeping, laundry and ironing, grocery shopping and pantry restocking. Personal services range from private transfers and chauffeurs to luxury car and boat hire, travel arrangements and personal shopping.

Residents can also arrange culinary and event services, including private chefs, catering and the organisation of private dinners and events. Health and wellness options include personal trainers, physiotherapists, nutritionists, private yoga and Pilates classes and beauty treatments.

A home tailored to you

Black Horse Partners’ commitment to creating a distinctive residential experience extends to the homes themselves. Owners will be able to personalise their property to suit their preferences and lifestyle.

The options include upgrades to finishes and materials, as well as selected functional features designed to provide greater comfort and exclusivity. Residents will also be able to furnish their home according to their individual tastes, with support from the development’s interior designer, Pedro Peña.

The Owners Club also reinforces a key element of Nacaré Residences: creating a private community exclusively for property owners.

Sea-view residences

Nacaré Residences will comprise 20 homes, including 15 residences and five duplex penthouses. The properties will have three or four bedrooms, sea views and up to 276 square metres of living space.

The architecture, inspired by the Mediterranean, has been designed by renowned studio Maiz & Diaz, while the sophisticated interiors have been created by Pedro Peña Design.

The architectural design focuses on integrating the properties’ large terraces and creating façades that open towards the horizon. The residences are described as “bright spaces with generous floor areas and terraces to enjoy the climate all year round”.

All the properties are outward-facing and include parking. Their north-south orientation is designed to encourage natural ventilation and provide greater day-to-day comfort.

The planned investment in Nacaré Residences is 60 million euros. The project forms part of Black Horse Partners’ strategy of focusing on prime locations and developments with strong long-term value creation. The firm currently has residential developments in Spain and Andorra.

“Clean architecture, integrated nature, invisible technology and carefully considered services come together at Nacaré to create a modern and balanced lifestyle,” Black Horse Partners says.

With the project, the company aims to redefine the way people live in the Mediterranean.

More information at https://nacare.es/