GILMAR brings the best of coastal living to SIMED 2026

SUR in English Málaga 10/11/2026 Actualizado a las 11:20h.

Few places capture the appeal of Mediterranean living quite like the Costa del Sol. With its year-round sunshine, beautiful coastline and outdoor lifestyle, the region continues to attract buyers from Spain and abroad. Whether it is a morning walk along the beach, a round of golf or simply enjoying the winter sun from a private terrace, life here offers pleasures that extend well beyond the summer months.

Yet the dream of owning a home by the sea means different things to different people. Some are looking for a spacious family home, others for a contemporary apartment within walking distance of the beach, while many are drawn to the privacy of a detached villa. Budgets, too, vary considerably.

It is this breadth of choice that GILMAR Real Estatewill highlight at SIMED 2026, the Mediterranean Real Estate Exhibition, taking place from 12 to 14 November at Málaga’s Trade Fair and Congress Centre. Drawing on more than 40 years of experience, the company is bringing together 13 developments across a wide range of locations, property types and price brackets.

The Costa del Sol: something for every lifestyle

Málaga province takes centre stage in GILMAR’s selection, with developments that reflect the diversity of its coastal property market.

In Estepona, Altoasis takes inspiration from Andalusia’s traditional whitewashed villages. Set beside Azata Golf, the development comprises 87 three-bedroom townhouses with terraces, communal gardens and private garages. The properties are completed and ready to move into, with prices starting at €470,250.

For those who prefer to be closer to the heart of town, Portamare offers 22 two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses just a short stroll from Estepona’s marina and beaches, from €459,700.

A little further west, Casares offers a more tranquil setting. Casares Bay, overlooking the Doña Julia golf course, features apartments, garden residences and penthouses, from €490,000. Nearby, Lake Essence Luxury Villas offers buyers the freedom to create a bespoke home on one of 14 building plots close to Finca Cortesín. With plots ranging from 1,477 to 2,820 sq m, prices start at €708,345 for the land.

In Fuengirola, Doña Rafaela provides an appealing option for buyers seeking a coastal home with easy access to local amenities. Just 650 metres from the sea, the development comprises 14 two-bedroom apartments, including penthouses with private rooftop terraces, from €258,750 plus VAT.

Málaga city offers a different take on Mediterranean living. Be Grand El Limonar brings together contemporary design and carefully restored architecture in a collection of 18 residences spread across five buildings. Located between Paseo de Salvador Rueda and Monte Sancha, the development features swimming pools, a gym and shared amenities, with prices from €915,000.

At the upper end of the market, Estepona offers two distinctive choices. Balcón del Mediterráneo, on the prestigious New Golden Mile, comprises 37 spacious residences with expansive terraces and Mediterranean views, from €1,456,340. Meanwhile, Villas Monte Palatino, in Valle Romano, offers contemporary detached villas with private pools, generous living spaces and opportunities for personalisation, starting at €1,590,000.

Cádiz: coastal appeal and Andalusian heritage

Beyond the Costa del Sol, GILMAR’s portfolio includes two very different opportunities in Cádiz province.

In Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Sanlúcar 18 offers 18 licensed tourist apartments beside the Lomas de Martín Miguel golf course. Available with one to three bedrooms and parking, the properties offer options for holiday letting or private use, subject to the applicable conditions, with prices from €198,000.

For those drawn to historic city living, San Agustín 13 offers something altogether different. Set within a beautifully restored period property in the heart of Jerez de la Frontera, near Plaza del Arenal, the development comprises 16 one- and two-bedroom apartments, starting at €250,000.

Island living, from the Canaries to the Caribbean

The appeal of year-round sunshine continues in the Canary Islands, where GILMAR is bringing two developments to SIMED.

In Fuerteventura, The Elysian Collection offers 121 homes in Caleta de Fuste, with two- and three-bedroom apartments, private terraces and a communal swimming pool, from €287,500.

In Gran Canaria, Brassie Villas, located in El Cortijo, Telde, combines contemporary architecture with practical features such as private heated pools and individual solar photovoltaic systems. These three-bedroom detached homes are available from €509,000.

The selection reaches beyond Spain to the Dominican Republic, where Bonita Beach Residences offers a taste of Caribbean resort living. Located in Cap Cana, close to Playa Juanillo and Las Iguanas golf course, the development features apartments and villas alongside swimming pools, sports facilities, a beach club and spa. Across the project, advertised prices start at €300,000.

More than a home: a way of life

For GILMAR, the 22nd edition of SIMED is an opportunity to showcase the remarkable choice available to today’s coastal property buyers. From practical apartments and family homes to bespoke villas and high-end residences, the selection caters to different priorities without losing sight of what makes these destinations so appealing.

Thirteen developments, a wide range of budgets and one common attraction: the chance to make sunshine, the sea and outdoor living part of everyday life.