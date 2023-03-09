Cassia Estepona, everything you're looking for on the Costa del Sol

Compartir Copiar enlace

Design, avant-garde, eco-friendly, distinction... What are you looking for in a home? You've just found it because Gilmar Real Estate is exclusively marketing a unique residential development that combines everything you need to improve your quality of life. A unique opportunity to live all year round (or for very long periods of time) in an unbeatable setting, rich in natural, cultural and gastronomic heritage... and with a bright future that will undoubtedly increase the value of your investment. You're about to take the definitive step to change your everyday life...

Welcome to Cassia Estepona. A unique space with a firm commitment to architecture, landscaping, energy efficiency, green areas and spaces for coexistence... For quality in every sense.

This development of 70 unique one- to four-bedroom homes is located 45 minutes from Gibraltar airport and 50 minutes from Málaga airport. It stands on an elevated plot just a short distance from the centre of Estepona, one of the most sought-after towns, both nationally and internationally, for enjoying a well-deserved break, with all the services of a large city. Its location stands out for offering the perfect combination of the tranquillity and security of a private residential complex with all the values you expect from a great home, and the convenience of living very close (a 10-minute walk) to the town centre, beaches, shops, restaurants, medical, educational and leisure centres.

Living or spending long periods of time at Cassia Estepona allows you to discover the luxury of the relaxing moments you want for yourself and your family, in a privileged place where you can enjoy the sun and the special light that define a lifestyle where time is perceived differently.

The living rooms open up through their large glass doors to give way to the spacious sun terraces. A continuity of visually and aesthetically integrated areas in a part of your home designed to provide you with a luxury of sensations.

An innovative roof system makes the terraces more attractive and refreshing. At the same time, it insulates the walls and ceilings of the uppermost dwellings from the heat. The flats' double orientation allows for the natural circulation of ventilated air and provides the interiors with plenty of light.

There's no need to imagine it. Now, you can have it. Your new home in Cassia Estepona will give you those moments when you will smile thinking that you have achieved what you have so often wished for. Outside, the communal areas designed for relaxation, to stop and feel every moment, allow you to enjoy refreshing swimming pools with solarium that make the most of the Andalusian sun, with the convenience of incorporating fully accessible changing rooms and toilets... all surrounded by a large garden area with native, low water consumption plant species. Gymnasium, community room, children's play area, social/gourmet lounge, concierge and surveillance cameras... All the necessary details for your peace of mind and comfort.

Maximum energy savings

Cassia Estepona is committed to the highest energy rating. This commitment guarantees that each home will have the best thermal insulation, with airtight windows (insulating glass with air chamber, solar treatment and low emissions) that allow light to flood every corner while preventing the entry of heat or cold. Furthermore, they will be equipped with appliances and equipment with minimum energy consumption; because it's not just about saving money, but also about taking care of our natural environment.

The A-type energy rating means that each property has proper LED lighting, aerothermal air-conditioning and correct orientation. Moreover, the materials used in the construction process are efficient and leave a minimal CO2 footprint on the environment: top quality exterior carpentry in textured lacquered aluminium, in colour and with thermal bridge break; porcelain imitation wood flooring in the living room, bedrooms and circulation areas; wooden flooring on terraces and balconies...

In short, this is your opportunity to enjoy life in a new concept of housing, where architecture and the most expansive spaces are fused with the most up-to-date lines and trends in decoration, materials and optimisation of interior spaces. Boutique homes for those who appreciate all the details that make up a unique residential development.

Gilmar Real Estate

cassia@gilmar.es

Tel.: 638 96 52 57